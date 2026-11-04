Gun Shop Owner, Girlfriend and 25,000 Cartridges: Secret Compartments in Tata Harrier, 5 Arrested- What Did Police Reveal?

Two cars with Uttar Pradesh number plates sat in front of a roadside dhaba on Tuesday morning. To a passer-by they looked like any travellers taking a break. To the Special Task Force, they were the end of a trail that had started a day earlier in Bihar.

The Tip-Off From Bihar

Acting on information from the Bihar STF, a team of Haryana STF Rohtak reached the spot near Triveni Dhaba in Rohad village, close to the Rohad toll plaza in Jhajjar district, on Tuesday morning, 3 November. Two vehicles were parked opposite: a Tata Harrier and a Hyundai Aura, both with UP registration.

Twenty-Five Thousand Rounds

The search turned up 25,000 live cartridges. According to police, 24,400 were found in the Harrier, in KF 7.65 and BMM KF bores, and another 600 in the Aura. Eight mobile phones were also seized. Police say none of those in the cars could show a valid licence for the ammunition.

Secret Chambers Under the Seats

According to the Hindi report you shared, the smugglers had built hidden chambers, which were iron boxes, under the seats of the vehicles so that police would not notice them during checks. This detail appears in the report you have, and I did not find it in the other accounts, so it should be confirmed with the STF.

The Five Arrested

Five people, all from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested, including a woman. Police named them as Afifuddin alias Munna Khan (49), Asim Rais (33), Sabloo Khan (32), Arbaz Ali (27) and Zeenat (33). Preliminary investigation shows Munna Khan allegedly runs a gun house in the Civil Lines area of Badaun.

A Couple on the Road

Your input says the Badaun gun house owner brought his girlfriend along to look like an ordinary couple and avoid police attention. That is the account of the police’s investigation as reported to you, and not something the accused has confirmed. Other reports say only that a woman was among those arrested.

The Sirsa Connection

Police say the ammunition was bought from Vijay Goyal, who owns Mahak Gun House in Nohriya Bazar, Sirsa. The report says an STF team went to Sirsa and detained him. He is described as having been in the arms trade for 30 years. Detention is not conviction, and his side has not been reported.

The Bihar Link

The case is tied to an operation a day earlier. Bihar Police had seized about 20,000 cartridges in Bhojpur district and arrested a man named Laltu, who was reportedly in contact with Munna Khan and used to get ammunition from him. Together, the two seizures add up to some 45,000 rounds in two days.

Where Was It Going?

Preliminary findings, according to your input, suggest the cartridges were to be taken through Uttar Pradesh to Bihar and other parts of the country. Security agencies and police from Haryana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are working together and conducting raids to trace the full supply chain.

What the Case Raises

This case involves licensed gun shops, which are supposed to be the legal end of the arms trade. How such a quantity could leave a shop’s stock, and who audited it, are questions the investigation will have to answer. The accused have not been tried, and police have yet to say what charges apply.

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