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Home > Regionals News > Gunshots, Stone-Pelting And Stick Attacks: Over 26 Injured, 39 Booked As Two Groups Clash Over Cemetery Land In MP’s Shajapur; What Triggered The Clash?

Gunshots, Stone-Pelting And Stick Attacks: Over 26 Injured, 39 Booked As Two Groups Clash Over Cemetery Land In MP’s Shajapur; What Triggered The Clash?

Police have registered FIRs against 39 people based on complaints from both sides and deployed personnel in the village to maintain law and order.

A long-standing dispute over cemetery land turned violent in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, leaving 26 people injured. (Source:Screengrab)
A long-standing dispute over cemetery land turned violent in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, leaving 26 people injured. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 21:47 IST

A long-standing dispute over cemetery land turned violent in Tapka Basantpur village of Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district, leaving 26 people injured after two groups clashed, allegedly resorting to stone-pelting, firing and physical assaults. Women and a 90-year-old elderly person were among those injured in the incident, following which police registered cases against 39 people from both sides. The clash took place in Tapka Basantpur village, located around 12 kilometres from Shujalpur town and nearly 60 kilometres from the district headquarters. Following the violence, police personnel were deployed in the village to prevent further escalation.

Dispute Erupts During Visit To Father’s Grave

According to Ilyas Ali, a member of one of the groups, he had gone to offer prayers at his father’s grave when members of the opposing group allegedly stopped him. This led to an argument that soon escalated into a confrontation between the two groups. The dispute reportedly turned violent, with both sides allegedly attacking each other using sticks and other objects. Stone-pelting and firing were also reported during the clash. Property was allegedly vandalised as the confrontation intensified.

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Over 26 Injured, Including Women And 90-Year-Old

More than 26 people sustained injuries in the violence. Of these, 11 were from one group, while 15 belonged to the opposing group. The injured included several women and a 90-year-old person. They were taken for medical treatment following the incident. The second group also levelled allegations, claiming that members of the opposing side entered their house and assaulted family members with sticks.

Police Book 39 People, Security Tightened

Shujalpur City police registered FIRs against a total of 39 people based on complaints submitted by both groups. Police personnel have been deployed in Tapka Basantpur to maintain law and order and prevent further clashes. The cemetery land dispute is believed to have been continuing for a considerable period. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and determine the role of those involved in the violence.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Women Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Worth Rs 1.74 Crore From Chhattisgarh Jewellery Shop; How Did They Execute The Heist?

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Gunshots, Stone-Pelting And Stick Attacks: Over 26 Injured, 39 Booked As Two Groups Clash Over Cemetery Land In MP’s Shajapur; What Triggered The Clash?
Tags: 26 injured39 bookedcemetery disputecemetery land disputefiring in Shajapurhome-hero-pos-5Madhya Pradesh violenceShajapur clashShujalpur policestick attackstone-peltingTapka Basantpur villagetwo groups clash

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Gunshots, Stone-Pelting And Stick Attacks: Over 26 Injured, 39 Booked As Two Groups Clash Over Cemetery Land In MP’s Shajapur; What Triggered The Clash?

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Gunshots, Stone-Pelting And Stick Attacks: Over 26 Injured, 39 Booked As Two Groups Clash Over Cemetery Land In MP’s Shajapur; What Triggered The Clash?
Gunshots, Stone-Pelting And Stick Attacks: Over 26 Injured, 39 Booked As Two Groups Clash Over Cemetery Land In MP’s Shajapur; What Triggered The Clash?
Gunshots, Stone-Pelting And Stick Attacks: Over 26 Injured, 39 Booked As Two Groups Clash Over Cemetery Land In MP’s Shajapur; What Triggered The Clash?
Gunshots, Stone-Pelting And Stick Attacks: Over 26 Injured, 39 Booked As Two Groups Clash Over Cemetery Land In MP’s Shajapur; What Triggered The Clash?
Gunshots, Stone-Pelting And Stick Attacks: Over 26 Injured, 39 Booked As Two Groups Clash Over Cemetery Land In MP’s Shajapur; What Triggered The Clash?

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