Gurugram’s 150-Year-Old Baba Balak Nath Temple Demolition Sparks Protest, Villagers Accuse Administration Of Helping Builders

The demolition of the nearly 150-year-old Baba Balak Nath temple and samadhi in Gurugram’s Sector-50 area triggered a tense standoff between villagers and the police administration on Friday. Heavy police forces were deployed on both sides of the temple and barricades were put up to stop people from reaching the site. Even media personnel who went to cover the action alleged that HSVP officials and police behaved rudely with them. The situation escalated as villagers accused the administration of acting in collusion with builders.

Gurugram villagers allege temple land being handed to builders

As per reports, local residents said the land had been given by villagers of Jharsa through the panchayat to Baba Balak Nath for his ashram. They said worship had continued at the temple for more than 100 years through the saint community. Residents alleged that the administration now wants to remove the temple and its samadhis and give the land to builders.

They also claimed that the land being cited by Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for the demolition is lying vacant. A pond was built at the site following an NGT order and is still active, residents said. Despite this, they alleged that the temple’s samadhis were being demolished and removed.

Gurugram police accused of taking Mahant away overnight

Reports say that residents Anand, Monu and others alleged that police took the temple’s Mahant away overnight and also took his mobile phones. They said cows were removed from the premises and temple idols were taken away during the night. When villagers asked about the Mahant, police personnel allegedly did not provide any information.

Hundreds of villagers later gathered at the Sector-50 police station. Police told them that the Mahant’s disciples had been arrested and that a case had been registered against them by HSVP and Municipal Corporation officials. Residents said the police did not disclose anything about the Mahant.

Gurugram temple action draws MLA Mahant Balak Nath

According to reports, after learning about the demolition, Tijara MLA Mahant Balak Nath reached the spot from Rajasthan. He witnessed the administrative action for nearly two hours and also had a heated argument with officials. An 11-member committee of villagers was later taken to the demolition site as the tense situation continued.

After returning, Mahant Balak Nath alleged that the administration was “working at the behest of the builder”. He said the nearly 150-year-old dere (ashram) was being demolished to hand the land over to builders and alleged that officials had misled Haryana Chief Minister.

Gurugram villagers plan Mahapanchayat over demolition row

Reportedly, Mahant Balak Nath further alleged that the Chief Minister had instructed officials not to demolish temples, but administrative officials were acting for builders instead of the government. Residents also claimed that a few years ago, some people had proposed building a hotel on the dere and temple land, but the Mahant rejected the proposal and said the temple should remain a temple. They alleged that the present action began under the patronage of the same person.

The Gurugram villagers have now announced another Mahapanchayat in Jharsa village on Sunday to decide their future strategy and launch an agitation against the administration. The demolition has also raised questions locally over the role of the police and administration in the dispute.

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