2-Year-Old Girl Crushed By Car While Playing Outside Home In Gurugram, CCTV Captures Accident

A two-year-old girl was crushed to death by a car while playing outside her home in Gurugram’s Sector 5, with CCTV footage capturing the moment the vehicle turned into the street and ran over her. The child’s mother was standing nearby when the accident happened. The driver briefly got out of the car after the incident but later fled the spot. The family rushed the girl to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police have registered a case based on the complaint of her father, an engineer with an IT company.

Reports say that the victim has been identified as Adhiraja Tiwari. Her father, Virendra Tiwari, said the young man driving the car had passed through the area around five minutes before the accident and had noticed children playing at the corner. According to him, the man had even moved the children aside at that time. When he returned a short while later, his car ran over Adhiraja while taking a turn.

What happened in Gurugram was captured on CCTV

The CCTV footage shows Adhiraja playing with another child in the street at around 9 pm. Her mother can be seen talking to a woman nearby when the car suddenly turns into the lane and hits the girl. The mother immediately runs towards her daughter, picks her up and starts crying. The driver also gets out of the vehicle, while Virendra soon reaches the spot.

As per reports, while recalling the moments after the crash, Virendra said, “Within two seconds, she was breathless.” He said the young man later returned and got into the car before leaving the scene. The family then rushed Adhiraja to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Gurugram father called police after losing daughter

According to reports, Virendra said he immediately called Dial 112 and informed the Sector 5 police station. He said the young man lives nearby and suggested that the crash may not have been intentional. “It’s possible the young man didn’t intentionally run his car over the girl,” he said.

He added that if his daughter had survived, he would not have objected to spending money on her treatment. However, he said, the young man’s car ultimately caused his daughter’s death.

Police action begins in Gurugram after fatal crash

Sector 5 police station SHO Satyawan said the girl’s body has been sent to the mortuary for a postmortem. He said a case was registered on the basis of the father’s complaint and the car involved in the accident has been taken into custody.

The fatal incident has left the Gurugram family devastated, while the CCTV footage has provided a visual record of the moments leading up to and immediately following the crash. The police investigation will now look into the circumstances of the accident and the driver’s actions after the girl was hit.

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