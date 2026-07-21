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Home > Regionals News > Gurugram Boy Suffers Spinal Injuries After Basketball Pole Collapses on Him; Why Did Safety Checks Fail Again?

Gurugram Boy Suffers Spinal Injuries After Basketball Pole Collapses on Him; Why Did Safety Checks Fail Again?

A boy was seriously injured after a basketball pole collapsed in a Gurugram society. The incident has raised fresh concerns over maintenance failures despite earlier deaths in Haryana.

Gurugram Boy Suffers Spinal Injuries After Basketball Pole Collapses on Him; Why Did Safety Checks Fail Again?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 12:28 IST

A young boy was critically injured after a basketball pole fell on him in a society in Gurugram. The accident took place at Antariksh Heights Society in Sector 84. The incident has again highlighted worries about safety and upkeep in residential communities.
 
The accident happened when a group of children were playing on the basketball court. When the pole fell down, there were some nine or ten boys on the court. A boy in a white T-shirt was standing nearby and did not have time to get away.
 
The heavy pole fell right on him, and he was trapped under it. Other children immediately rushed to help the boy. They pulled the injured boy out and took the pole down. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.
 
The injured man is identified as Kartik Dalal. He is a resident of Antriksh Heights and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 90. His family said he sustained major spinal injuries in the incident.

Maintenance Failure Raises Concerns in Gurugram Society

The incident has raised questions about whether the proper safety checks are being carried out in housing societies. Residents pay monthly maintenance charges for maintenance of common areas. This includes sports facilities, playgrounds, lifts and other common areas. But many residents say broken equipment is often left unfixed or unreplaced.
 
Neglected sports facilities can put children’s lives at risk. Regular inspection and timely repair should prevent such accidents.
 

Similar Cases Took Place in Haryana Earlier

This is not the first case of this kind in Haryana. In November 2025, two basketball players died in separate incidents involving falling poles. One incident took place in Rohtak, where player Hardik Rathi died during practice. Another happened in Jhajjar, where Aman lost his life. After the tragedies, sports officials in both districts faced action, and inspections of basketball courts were ordered.
 
Despite these earlier warnings, another accident has now occurred. The latest incident has renewed calls for strict safety checks at sports facilities across societies and public grounds.
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Gurugram Boy Suffers Spinal Injuries After Basketball Pole Collapses on Him; Why Did Safety Checks Fail Again?
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Gurugram Boy Suffers Spinal Injuries After Basketball Pole Collapses on Him; Why Did Safety Checks Fail Again?

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Gurugram Boy Suffers Spinal Injuries After Basketball Pole Collapses on Him; Why Did Safety Checks Fail Again?
Gurugram Boy Suffers Spinal Injuries After Basketball Pole Collapses on Him; Why Did Safety Checks Fail Again?
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