Gurugram Hit And Run: Biker Sia Contested 2022 Delhi Civic Polls On AAP Ticket, Declared Rs 45.67 Lakh Assets

Gurugram biker Shivani Chauhan, also known as Sia, who was allegedly hit by a car on Golf Course Road, had contested the 2022 Delhi Municipal Corporation election as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Kalkaji ward. Her election affidavit showed that she had declared total assets worth Rs 45.67 lakh, with no liabilities.

Reportedly, Chauhan, who was 23 at the time of the election, had contested on an AAP ticket and is currently a party volunteer and member of its youth wing. Her father, Roshan Chauhan, is associated with the party’s trade wing.

Sia declared Rs 45.67 lakh assets in 2022

According to her 2022 election affidavit, Chauhan had declared total assets of Rs 45,67,005. Her assets included non-agricultural land in Govind Puri, Kalkaji, measuring 58.52 square feet. The property was listed as having been purchased on August 30, 2022, for Rs 35.36 lakh.

As per reports, the affidavit also recorded Rs 20,000 in cash and bank deposits of more than Rs 2.22 lakh. Chauhan had declared an income of Rs 4,46,600 for the 2021-22 financial year. Her educational qualification was listed as a Bachelor of Design in Fashion Design from the Footwear Design and Development Institute, completed between 2018 and 2022.

Sia’s political background emerges after Gurugram crash

Chauhan’s political background came into focus after she was allegedly rammed by a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road on Sunday. She was riding her Aprilia RS 457 when the car allegedly moved towards her bike.

A video shared by Chauhan showed the car approaching her motorcycle before she was knocked off and sent skidding onto the road. After examining the footage, police added an attempt-to-murder charge to the case.

Sia seeks action against all people inside car

Chauhan appeared before a Gurugram court on Tuesday to record her statement. She later demanded action against the accused driver as well as the other people who were allegedly inside the car.

“There were two other people in the car. They should be arrested as well. They must be punished. If they aren’t, such incidents will continue to happen,” she said, as per reports.

Sia rejects ‘victim card’ allegations

Chauhan also rejected allegations made by the accused driver’s cousin that she was trying to gain public sympathy after the incident. “His followers are saying that I am playing the victim card and doing all this for the sake of followers,” she said.

Reportedly, she added, “I contested the municipal election from Kalkaji, Delhi, in 2022. I was the youngest candidate. Everyone in Delhi knows me. After the incident, I didn’t want to reveal my identity, but now it has been revealed. I will stand firm for myself. I don’t care what their followers are saying. Their mentality is simply flawed,” she said.

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