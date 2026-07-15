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Home > Regionals News > After Girlfriend’s Murder, How Gurugram Police Tracked Techie To Railway Tracks Where He Was Found Dead

After Girlfriend’s Murder, How Gurugram Police Tracked Techie To Railway Tracks Where He Was Found Dead

A missing complaint led Gurugram Police to a woman's blood-soaked flat and then to railway tracks, where they found the suspected killer dead.

Gurugram techie murder (Image: X)
Gurugram techie murder (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 12:37 IST

A missing person’s complaint from a worried family set off the investigation that led Gurugram Police from a locked rented flat to a railway track, unraveling a suspected murder-suicide. In the latest Gurugram murder case, software engineer Shresth Malik, 25, is suspected of stabbing his girlfriend Ishara Ayubi to death inside her rented flat before dying by suicide by jumping in front of a train. Police said the shocking sequence began after Ayubi’s family repeatedly failed to reach her by phone and alerted the Sector 56 police station. Officers forced open the door of her Sector 55 flat and found her lying in a pool of blood. A preliminary investigation suggested she had been stabbed multiple times with a knife, while forensic experts were called to collect evidence.

Soon after, the case was transformed into a manhunt, and detectives began to investigate the movements of Ayubi in the days leading up to the incident. Reportedly, it soon came to light during their investigation that Malik, a software engineer from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, had visited her apartment prior to the incident.

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How the Gurugram murder probe led police from the flat to railway tracks

Reports say that, as police searched for Malik, they received information about a man’s body lying in two pieces on railway tracks near Garhi railway station. Officers rushed to the spot and identified the body through a mobile phone recovered from him. Police said the phone established that the deceased was Shresth Malik, linking the railway death directly to the Gurugram murder case.

According to investigators, Malik allegedly took the drastic step after killing Ayubi. Police have sent both bodies for post-mortem examinations and informed their families.

What investigators found during the Gurugram murder investigation

A senior police officer said preliminary findings revealed that Ayubi had shifted into the rented accommodation with Malik just three days before the incident. Investigators are now examining every aspect of the Gurugram murder case to determine what led to the fatal attack.

The officer said the exact nature of their relationship and the motive behind the incident would become clear only after the investigation is completed.

Why digital evidence is now central to the Gurugram murder case

As per reports, the cell phones of both of them along with their chat history, phone calls, etc., have been under investigation by the police, who believe that through this evidence, the series of events leading to the Gurugram murder can be traced out.

An FIR has been filed against them for murder, and the case investigation of the Gurugram murder continues.

Also Read: 18 Mothers Dead, 7 On Dialysis: What’s Behind Rajasthan’s Maternal Death Mystery?    

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After Girlfriend’s Murder, How Gurugram Police Tracked Techie To Railway Tracks Where He Was Found Dead
Tags: Gurugram murder newshome-hero-pos-10

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After Girlfriend’s Murder, How Gurugram Police Tracked Techie To Railway Tracks Where He Was Found Dead
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