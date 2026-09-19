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Home > Regionals News > Gurugram Spa Raid: 50 Arrested After Midnight Crackdown; What Was Going On Inside These Massage Parlours?

Gurugram Spa Raid: 50 Arrested After Midnight Crackdown; What Was Going On Inside These Massage Parlours?

Gurugram Police and Haryana Women’s Commission raided 18 spa centres, arresting 30 women and 20 men and finding suspected illegal activity at eight centres.

Gurugram spa raid arrests 50, minors suspected at centres (Image: X/ @ANI)
Gurugram spa raid arrests 50, minors suspected at centres (Image: X/ @ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 14:14 IST

The Haryana State Women’s Commission and Gurugram Police arrested 30 massage girls and 20 young men after raiding 18 spa centres at Sapphire Mall in Gurugram between 10 pm on Friday and 3 am on Saturday. The five-hour operation was led by Haryana State Women’s Commission Chairperson Usha Priyadarshini, with around 100 police officers, including 20 inspectors, taking part. Alcohol, cigarette packets and other objectionable items were recovered from cabins, while some centres were found locked from outside.

Gurugram raid uncovers locked spa centres and suspicious activity

Reportedly, Police had to cut open the locks of some centres with a cutter to enter, while others were locked from inside. Teams found young men and women in what officials described as suspicious circumstances, with some reportedly seen running around. Police also searched dustbins during the operation.

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The raid was carried out simultaneously at Sapphire 90 Mall. Priyadarshini said doctors, female employees and shopkeepers working at the mall had submitted a collective complaint around a month ago, following which the operation was planned. The operation was conducted under ACP Headquarters Abhilash Joshi.

Gurugram police find suspected illegal activity at eight centres

Reports say that, according to Joshi, prima facie evidence of suspected illegal activities was found at eight of the 18 spa centres. Electronic, digital and documentary evidence was seized, while police are examining the role of owners, operators, managers and helpers.

The spa centres were also allegedly operating against the mall’s official memorandum and rules, which prohibited running such businesses on the premises. Priyadarshini said all 18 centres operating in violation of regulations will be sealed.

Gurugram spa raid raises concern over suspected forced prostitution

During the initial inquiry, some young women told officials they had allegedly been forced into prostitution. Three to four girls are suspected to be minors, and their official statements have been recorded. Their families have been contacted, while police are trying to establish where the girls came from, how they reached the centres and how much they were paid.

As per reports, all the women were taken by bus to the police station. The owners of the spa centres are also being investigated as authorities try to establish who was running the operations and what role each person played.

Gurugram centres found in unhealthy conditions, campaign to continue

REportedly, Priyadarshini said conditions inside some of the centres were extremely unhealthy and described the environment as suffocating. Glasses and bottles containing alcohol, along with cigarette packets and other objectionable material, were recovered. She said anyone could suffocate after staying inside for 8-10 hours.

Calling the operation the largest physical investigation in the state, Priyadarshini said the campaign against such “illegal and immoral businesses” would continue across Haryana in coordination with the police administration. Police are continuing their investigation into the seized evidence and the people linked to the 18 centres.

Also Read: Delhi Creator Dressed As Woman And Rode At Night For 2 Hours, What Happened Next?    

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Gurugram Spa Raid: 50 Arrested After Midnight Crackdown; What Was Going On Inside These Massage Parlours?
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Gurugram Spa Raid: 50 Arrested After Midnight Crackdown; What Was Going On Inside These Massage Parlours?
Gurugram Spa Raid: 50 Arrested After Midnight Crackdown; What Was Going On Inside These Massage Parlours?
Gurugram Spa Raid: 50 Arrested After Midnight Crackdown; What Was Going On Inside These Massage Parlours?
Gurugram Spa Raid: 50 Arrested After Midnight Crackdown; What Was Going On Inside These Massage Parlours?
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