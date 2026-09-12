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Home > Regionals News > Gurugram Viral Video: Young Man Grabs Girl Tightly On Road, Crowd Tries To Rescue Her; Here’s What Happened Next

Gurugram Viral Video: Young Man Grabs Girl Tightly On Road, Crowd Tries To Rescue Her; Here’s What Happened Next

His family reportedly showed treatment-related documents and claimed that he was suffering from a mental-health condition. The incident has sparked widespread discussion online.

Passersby gathered at the spot and tried to rescue the girl before police arrived and intervened. (Source:Screengrab)
Passersby gathered at the spot and tried to rescue the girl before police arrived and intervened. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-12 10:00 IST

Gurugram Viral Video: A bizarre incident on a busy road in Gurugram’s Civil Lines area has caught the attention of onlookers after a young man was seen tightly grabbing a girl and refusing to let her go. A video of the dramatic incident has reportedly surfaced online, showing passersby stepping in as the girl struggled to free herself.

“They’ll Shoot Me, Save Me!”

According to reports, the young man appeared extremely frightened and repeatedly shouted, “They’ll shoot me. Save me!” His unusual behaviour quickly drew the attention of people nearby. As a crowd gathered, several passersby attempted to intervene and help the girl escape from his grip. The young man, however, continued holding her tightly and at one point appeared to use her as a shield while trying to hide behind her.

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Girl Pleads With Onlookers to Stop Recording

Amid the chaos, the girl was reportedly heard telling one of the people filming the incident, “Uncle, please turn off the camera.” Her reaction led some onlookers to believe that the two may have known each other. However, the exact nature of their relationship has not been independently established.

Police Arrive as Crowd Gathers

The situation eventually drew the attention of the police. A team from the Civil Lines police station reportedly reached the spot and attempted to calm the young man and bring the situation under control. Despite the police presence, he continued shouting for help and appeared highly distressed.

Family Arrives From Delhi

The girl reportedly contacted the young man’s family, following which his relatives travelled from Uttam Nagar in Delhi to the Civil Lines police station in Gurugram. According to reports, the family showed documents concerning his treatment and claimed that the young man was suffering from a mental-health condition.

What Happened Next?

The incident has sparked curiosity among people after the video circulated, particularly because of the young man’s frightened behaviour and the girl’s apparent familiarity with him. While the family has reportedly attributed his actions to a mental-health condition, the circumstances surrounding the incident and the exact sequence of events remain subject to police verification.
Also Read: Hafiz Saeed in NIA Crosshairs Again: Fresh Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against LeT Chief

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Gurugram Viral Video: Young Man Grabs Girl Tightly On Road, Crowd Tries To Rescue Her; Here’s What Happened Next
Tags: Civil Lines GurugramDelhi Gurugram viral videogirl rescued GurugramGurugram incidentgurugram newsGurugram road incidentGurugram viral videohome-hero-pos-8viral video gurugramyoung man grabs girl

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Gurugram Viral Video: Young Man Grabs Girl Tightly On Road, Crowd Tries To Rescue Her; Here’s What Happened Next

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Gurugram Viral Video: Young Man Grabs Girl Tightly On Road, Crowd Tries To Rescue Her; Here’s What Happened Next

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Gurugram Viral Video: Young Man Grabs Girl Tightly On Road, Crowd Tries To Rescue Her; Here’s What Happened Next
Gurugram Viral Video: Young Man Grabs Girl Tightly On Road, Crowd Tries To Rescue Her; Here’s What Happened Next
Gurugram Viral Video: Young Man Grabs Girl Tightly On Road, Crowd Tries To Rescue Her; Here’s What Happened Next
Gurugram Viral Video: Young Man Grabs Girl Tightly On Road, Crowd Tries To Rescue Her; Here’s What Happened Next
Gurugram Viral Video: Young Man Grabs Girl Tightly On Road, Crowd Tries To Rescue Her; Here’s What Happened Next

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