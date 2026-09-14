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Home > Regionals News > Gurugram Woman Biker Fell After Car Hit Her Bike, But What Happened At The Traffic Signal Is More Shocking

Gurugram Woman Biker Fell After Car Hit Her Bike, But What Happened At The Traffic Signal Is More Shocking

A Gurugram woman biker has alleged that a car chased her, hit her Aprilia RS 457 and fled after the crash. Her video has sparked calls for police action and an FIR.

Gurugram Woman Biker Fell After Car Hit Her Bike, But What Happened At The Traffic Signal Is More Shocking

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 11:32 IST

A woman biker from Gurugram has alleged that a car chased her before hitting her motorcycle and fleeing the spot. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road. The rider, who identifies herself as Sia on Instagram, shared a video of the incident on her page, ‘rebelwheels_sia_’.

Sia was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with members of her biking group when the alleged incident took place. In her post, she claimed that the car had been following her from the beginning of the ride.

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“I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like these aren’t afraid of hitting people and running away,” she said.

What Happened Between The Biker And Car Driver?

According to Sia’s account, the car came dangerously close to her motorcycle while she was riding on the road. She alleged that the people inside the car behaved aggressively. She said she asked them to maintain a safe distance.

Instead, the occupants allegedly told her to stop the bike. Sia further claimed that the men appeared to be drunk. She said she decided to keep riding to avoid being blocked by the car. One of her friends was riding behind her. He also reportedly tried to prevent the car from coming alongside her again. The car allegedly continued following the biker.

Car Allegedly Hit Aprilia RS 457 And Fled

Sia claimed that the driver eventually tried to cut in front of her motorcycle. The car then allegedly hit her bike. The impact reportedly threw Sia off the motorcycle. Her bike was also dragged for a few metres along the road.

The entire sequence was reportedly captured by an action camera mounted on her motorcycle. The video later became the central part of her appeal for police action.

Friend Confronts Driver At Traffic Signal

After the alleged crash, one of Sia’s friends reportedly followed the car. He tried to stop the driver and confronted him at a traffic signal. According to Sia, her friend told the driver that he was responsible for the collision.

The driver allegedly denied responsibility. He then reportedly drove away from the spot. The incident has since raised questions over road safety and the conduct of drivers after road crashes.

Gurugram Biker Shares Vehicle Details, Seeks Police Action

After the incident, Sia appealed to the Gurugram Police to take immediate action. She has also shared all the details, like the vehicle registration number nd the name of the registered owner of the car. Her appeal focused on drivers who have put other road users at risk and then leave the scene after a crash. The allegations, however, are based on Sia’s account of the incident. Any police findings or legal action will establish the facts of the case.

Viral Video Sparks Calls For FIR

The video went viral in no time on social media and gained huge attention online. There are several users who have expressed support for the biker and urged the authorities to investigate the matter. Many users have tagged authorities like Delhi Police, Gurugram Police, Gurugram Traffic Police and Haryana Police in the comment section and demanded an immediate FIR against the driver.

Other users have highlighted the wider issue of road safety in Gurugram, especially incidents that involve aggressive or reckless driving. And after the video went viral, it has brought fresh attention to the concerns which were faced by bikers on busy city roads. 

For Sia, the incident has also become a warning about how quickly a normal ride can turn dangerous. Her statement, “today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads,” has resonated with many social media users who are calling for stronger action against dangerous driving.

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Gurugram Woman Biker Fell After Car Hit Her Bike, But What Happened At The Traffic Signal Is More Shocking
Tags: Golf Course Road accidentGurugram biker accidentGurugram viral videoGurugram woman biker

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Gurugram Woman Biker Fell After Car Hit Her Bike, But What Happened At The Traffic Signal Is More Shocking

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Gurugram Woman Biker Fell After Car Hit Her Bike, But What Happened At The Traffic Signal Is More Shocking

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Gurugram Woman Biker Fell After Car Hit Her Bike, But What Happened At The Traffic Signal Is More Shocking
Gurugram Woman Biker Fell After Car Hit Her Bike, But What Happened At The Traffic Signal Is More Shocking
Gurugram Woman Biker Fell After Car Hit Her Bike, But What Happened At The Traffic Signal Is More Shocking
Gurugram Woman Biker Fell After Car Hit Her Bike, But What Happened At The Traffic Signal Is More Shocking
Gurugram Woman Biker Fell After Car Hit Her Bike, But What Happened At The Traffic Signal Is More Shocking

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