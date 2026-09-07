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Home > Regionals News > Guwahati Husband Beheads Wife, Chops Naked Body Into Two; Stores Head In Fridge

Guwahati Husband Beheads Wife, Chops Naked Body Into Two; Stores Head In Fridge

A 25-year-old woman, Riya Talukdar, was found dead in her Guwahati apartment. Her husband surrendered and was arrested as police probe the alleged killing.

25-year-old Riya Talukdar found dead in Guwahati, husband held (Images: X)
25-year-old Riya Talukdar found dead in Guwahati, husband held (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 14:53 IST

A 25-year-old woman, Riya Talukdar, was found dead inside her apartment in Guwahati on Sunday, just a few months after her marriage, prompting police to launch a manhunt for her husband. Reportedly, the case came to light after neighbours complained of a foul smell and told police they had not seen the couple for two days. Their phones were also switched off. When police reached the apartment in Guwahati on September 6, they broke open the locked door and found the woman’s severed body inside.

The victim’s fingers had also been half-chopped, while her body had started decomposing. Her head was missing from the body when police searched the apartment. Investigators later found the severed head inside a polythene bag kept in the refrigerator. The body and head were sent for autopsy as the Guwahati police began piecing together what happened inside the apartment.

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Investigation in Guwahati deepens after husband goes missing

According to reports, the woman’s husband was not at the apartment when police arrived. Neighbours told investigators that they had last seen him on Friday, two days before the discovery. His disappearance led police to begin a manhunt as the investigation in Guwahati continued.

On Sunday night, however, the husband surrendered before police and was arrested. Investigators are now expected to record his statement and compare his account with the evidence collected from the apartment and other findings in the case.

Guwahati police yet to reveal motive behind killing

Police have not disclosed the motive behind the alleged killing or explained the circumstances that led to the husband’s surrender. The investigation in Guwahati is also examining the sequence of events and whether anyone else could have been involved.

Further details are awaited as the Guwahati investigation continues.

Also Read: What Causes Buildings To Collapse? Why They Fall Suddenly, How Long They Last And Who Approves Construction? Satya Niketan Tragedy Explained    

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Guwahati Husband Beheads Wife, Chops Naked Body Into Two; Stores Head In Fridge
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Guwahati Husband Beheads Wife, Chops Naked Body Into Two; Stores Head In Fridge

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Guwahati Husband Beheads Wife, Chops Naked Body Into Two; Stores Head In Fridge
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