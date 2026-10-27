Guwahati Man Kills 5 People, Dispute Over Hotel Lease Turns Deadly As He Shoots Hotel Owner And His Relatives – Shocking Details Inside

Five people were killed and one was critically injured after a hotel leaseholder allegedly opened fire during a dispute with the owner of Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area on Monday. The victims included the hotel owner, her son and daughter-in-law, and two other relatives. Police said the preliminary investigation points to a property dispute linked to the hotel’s lease agreement.

Guwahati hotel shooting: five family members killed

The deceased have been identified as hotel owner Helena Bharali, her son Devarshi Kashyap, Devarshi’s wife Riniki Kashyap, Narayan Das, a relative of the family, and Bhudev Bharali, Helena’s brother.

Satyendra Pathak, who is also related to the family, sustained gunshot injuries and is being treated at Guwahati Medical College. He is said to be responding to treatment.

Guwahati police arrest hotel leaseholder

The accused, identified as Ghanakanta Gogoi, who had taken the hotel on lease, has been arrested. Police have seized the licensed .32-bore pistol allegedly used in the shooting.

“Six persons sustained gunshot wounds, of whom five succumbed to the injuries. One person is undergoing treatment. The weapon used in the incident, a .32-bore licensed pistol, has been seized. Interrogation is underway, and preliminary investigation suggests that the incident stemmed from a property dispute related to the lease agreement of the hotel,” Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta told reporters.

“All the victims are associated with the owner of the hotel. The leaseholder himself fired and killed them,” Mahanta added. The investigation is continuing, and further details about the sequence of events are awaited.

Guwahati firing raises law and order concerns

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi expressed grief over the killings and raised concerns about public safety in the city.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic firing incident at Ulubari Hotel Bilas Inn, Guwahati, in which five people have reportedly lost their lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” the Jorhat MP said in a social media post.

“This incident raises serious concerns about public safety and the law and order situation in Guwahati. As Chief Minister and Home Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma must take responsibility and pay more attention to rising crime,” he added.

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