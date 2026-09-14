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Home > Regionals News > Guwahati Man Who Chopped Wife And Stored Her Pieces In Fridge Jumps From Police Vehicle, What Happened Next

Guwahati Man Who Chopped Wife And Stored Her Pieces In Fridge Jumps From Police Vehicle, What Happened Next

Guwahati man Ramanuj Goswami, accused of killing and beheading his wife, died after allegedly jumping from a moving police vehicle while in custody. Police had recovered her severed head and fingers from a refrigerator.

Ramanuj Goswami Died After Jumping From Police Vehicle (Images: X)
Ramanuj Goswami Died After Jumping From Police Vehicle (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 13:16 IST

A 30-year-old man accused of beheading his wife in Guwahati died on Monday after allegedly jumping from a moving police vehicle while being taken back to Hatigaon Police Station. Ramanuj Goswami had been arrested for allegedly killing 25-year-old Riya Talukdar and keeping her severed head and fingers in a refrigerator at their flat.

Police said Goswami suddenly attacked the escort team near Narakasur Pahar after medical examinations at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He fell into a gorge and suffered serious injuries. After being rescued, he was taken back to GMCH, where doctors declared him dead.

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Guwahati murder case: accused had claimed wife was cheating

Goswami was arrested after allegedly killing Riya at their Guwahati flat on September 3. Police said he later claimed that he suspected her of cheating. The crime came to light after neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from the house.

Investigators recovered the woman’s severed head and fingers from a black polythene bag kept inside the refrigerator, officials said. A blood-stained machete, suspected to be the weapon used in the killing, was also recovered.

Guwahati police probe included threats and alcohol claim

Goswami had surrendered on September 6 and was in seven-day police remand. He was booked under Sections 103(1), murder, and 238, causing disappearance of evidence, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During a police visit to the crime scene on September 8, he allegedly showed no remorse and said he had no regret or apology. He also allegedly threatened to kill a man he called his wife’s “sugar daddy” if released from jail.

Guwahati killing: family allegations remain under probe

Officials said Goswami told them he was intoxicated when the killing took place. Empty alcohol bottles were recovered from the flat.

Riya’s family alleged that Goswami had a history of drug addiction, concealed medical issues and a previous arrest in a 2019 financial fraud case. Police said these allegations were being investigated.

Also Read: Jaipur Man Visits Khatushyam Ji Temple After Poisoning And Smashing Skulls Of Wife, 3 Daughters; Offers Prayers   

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Guwahati Man Who Chopped Wife And Stored Her Pieces In Fridge Jumps From Police Vehicle, What Happened Next
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Guwahati Man Who Chopped Wife And Stored Her Pieces In Fridge Jumps From Police Vehicle, What Happened Next
Guwahati Man Who Chopped Wife And Stored Her Pieces In Fridge Jumps From Police Vehicle, What Happened Next
Guwahati Man Who Chopped Wife And Stored Her Pieces In Fridge Jumps From Police Vehicle, What Happened Next
Guwahati Man Who Chopped Wife And Stored Her Pieces In Fridge Jumps From Police Vehicle, What Happened Next
Guwahati Man Who Chopped Wife And Stored Her Pieces In Fridge Jumps From Police Vehicle, What Happened Next

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