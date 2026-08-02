Gwalior IG Retirement Goes Viral: Constable Pulls Senior Officer’s Car With His Teeth – Watch

A retirement party at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has recently gone viral on the internet because of the unique farewell. Inspector General of Police of Gwalior Range Arvind Saxena was seen enjoying an amazing farewell, which could hardly be expected.

Video footage of the unique farewell has been doing rounds on social media platforms. The farewell party was arranged at the office of the IG in the presence of other senior police officers and employees. During the party, after the proceedings came to an end, Arvind Saxena climbed into his official car to depart from the office premises.

Suddenly, a police constable named Sunil ‘Bahubali’ tied a rope to the official car of the IG and pulled the car for almost 50 meters with his teeth while several people were seated in the car. The crowd cheered him during the entire performance when Bahubali finally pulled the car out of the entrance gate of the IG office.

Viral Video Wins Attention Online

Videos from the farewell quickly spread across social media platforms. Many users praised the unusual gesture and described it as one of the most memorable retirement send-offs seen in the police department. The rare farewell has sparked curiosity online and continues to attract thousands of views.

IG साहब की अनोखी विदाई, आरक्षी ने दाँतों से खींची कार ग्वालियर आईजी अरविंद सक्सेना को रिटायरमेंट के बाद विदाई देने के लिए एक अनोखा तरीका अपनाया गया. आईजी जिस गाड़ी में कार्यालय से निकलकर घर रवाना होने वाले थे. उस गाड़ी को पहले फूल मालाओं से सजाया गया. इसके बाद आईजी ऑफिस में ही… pic.twitter.com/Stk0t2MTCC — Shantanu Tripathi (@Shantanu_media) August 1, 2026

Who Is Sunil ‘Bahubali’?

Sunil is a constable in Madhya Pradesh Police. He has showcased his exceptional strength in the police department several times. He has been doing such stunts on many other occasions.

He once claimed to hold a record of hauling seven cars with his teeth alone. This exceptional talent has helped him earn the name ‘Bahubali.’

Retired IG Thanks Police Team

Speaking after the ceremony, retired IG Arvind Saxena thanked his colleagues for the warm farewell. He said, “the support, affection and memories he received during his tenure in Gwalior would always remain close to his heart.”

The heartfelt farewell, combined with Bahubali’s incredible display of strength, has turned an emotional retirement into one of the most talked-about police events on social media.