Gwalior Student Locked Inside Warehouse, Gang-Raped By 2 Operators Who Threatened To Kill Her

A 21-year-old BA student was allegedly gang-raped inside an e-commerce warehouse in Gwalior’s Gola Ka Mandir area after two operators allegedly stopped her from leaving, locked the main gate and sexually assaulted her. The incident took place around 7 pm on September 17 at a warehouse on Patri Road. The woman, who worked there part-time to support her family, remained silent for five days because of fear before telling her family about the alleged assault.

Reportedly, Police said the warehouse was jointly operated by Aditya Bhadauria and Robin Sharma and had started functioning around 15 days ago, where products for an e-commerce company were packaged. A case has been registered against both men under sections related to gang rape and threatening to kill. The two accused are absconding.

Gwalior student was allegedly asked to stay back over workload

Reports say that according to the complaint, the student’s shift was ending on September 17 when Bhadauria and Sharma allegedly asked her to remain at the warehouse, saying there were more orders to pack. Other employees eventually left, after which the two operators allegedly shut the main channel gate from inside.

The woman told police that she resisted, but the accused allegedly threatened her and sexually assaulted her. She was also allegedly warned of serious consequences if she told anyone about what had happened. She returned home afterwards but was too frightened to speak about the incident.

Gwalior family learnt about alleged assault after five days

As per reports, the student continued to remain silent for several days. On Monday, her family noticed that she was extremely frightened and questioned her about what had happened. She then allegedly told them about the assault, following which her family took her to the Gola Ka Mandir police station.

Police arranged for the student’s medical examination and registered a case based on her complaint. The case includes allegations of gang rape and threats to kill against the two warehouse operators.

Gwalior police teams search for both accused

According to reports, Gola Ka Mandir police station in-charge Dharmendra Yadav said a case had been registered against Bhadauria and Sharma based on the student’s complaint. He said police teams were conducting raids at the suspected hideouts of the accused and efforts were underway to arrest them.

The investigation is continuing, while both accused remain absconding.

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