Hafiz Saeed in NIA Crosshairs Again: Fresh Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against LeT Chief

The Jammu NIA court has issued a fresh non-bailable warrant against Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed. The Court issued a general warrant of arrest against the Lashkar Chief Warrant relates to allegations of supplying weapons, funds and directions to terrorists operating in the Kashmir Valley.

The case is related to arrest of a person during checking at Gujar Tent Pandach by J&K Police. One motorcycle bearing registration number JK01AH/8264 coming towards Zakura, Srinagar was stopped for checking.

During personal search of the rider by police, one Chinese grenade and 15 live cartridges were recovered from him. On preliminary questioning, the said person identified himself as Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, aresident of Fazal Haq Colony, Batpora, Srinagar.

Police said he failed to produce any valid justification for possessing the said arms and ammunition. Accordingly, an FIR Was registered under various sections including Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act, at Zakoora police station. During the course of investigation, it came to light that the arrested Pakistani terrorists have been found to associated with LeT/TRF, claimed police.

In its FIR, police accused Hafiz Muhammad Saeed of providing weapons, money and directions to terrorists operating in Kashmir valley. “The information is gathered that the said terrorist at present is in Pakistan and deliberately evading his arrest to escape from the clutches of law. Therefore, NIA prays for issuance of non-bailable warrant (NBW) of arrest against him to initiate further proceedings in the matter,” the NIA said in its application before the court.