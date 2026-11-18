A man was allegedly beaten, tied up and set on fire in the middle of a road in Bengaluru’s Veerabhadranagar in broad daylight on Wednesday morning, leaving him with severe burn injuries. The victim, identified as Mohammad, was attacked by a group of unidentified boys around 6 am within the limits of Girinagar police station. Despite being engulfed in flames, he reportedly managed to free himself and run towards the roadside before collapsing.

Bengaluru attack: Victim ran for help while engulfed in flames

Reports say that according to preliminary investigations, the attackers first assaulted Mohammad before tying his hands and legs and setting him ablaze on the road. The accused allegedly fled immediately after carrying out the attack.

During the assault, Mohammad somehow managed to untie himself and move towards the roadside while his body was on fire. Local residents spotted him struggling with severe burn injuries and alerted the police.

Bengaluru police rush victim to hospital with severe burns

Reportedly, police teams reached the spot and shifted Mohammad to Victoria Hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be serious, and he is currently unable to give a statement to investigators.

The attack is said to have been conducted in broad daylight, causing shockwaves among the residents of the Bengaluru area. Moreover, the violent nature of the attacks in which the victim was restrained by the attackers and burnt alive has also made people apprehensive about their safety and the law and order situation in the area.

Bengaluru police begin search to identify attackers and motive of attack

The crime site has been cordoned off by the police and efforts are being made to trace the unidentified culprits. Efforts are being made by the investigators to gather clues and evidence as to who committed the crime.

The identity of the attackers and the motive behind the crime are still not known. The police are also trying to find out why Mohammad had come to Veerabhadranagar.

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