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Home > Regionals News > WATCH: ‘Happy Diwali Ji, Gift De Do….’: Gurugram Home Guard Forces Siblings To Hand Over Festive Hamper Near Cyber Hub; What Happened?

WATCH: ‘Happy Diwali Ji, Gift De Do….’: Gurugram Home Guard Forces Siblings To Hand Over Festive Hamper Near Cyber Hub; What Happened?

The incident was recorded by the siblings, and the video has gone viral on social media, triggering public outrage.

A Gurugram Home Guard allegedly stopped a brother and sister near Cyber Hub and demanded a Diwali gift. (Source:Screengrab)
A Gurugram Home Guard allegedly stopped a brother and sister near Cyber Hub and demanded a Diwali gift. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-09 18:42 IST

A video showing a Gurugram Home Guard allegedly demanding a Diwali gift from a brother and sister travelling in a car near Cyber Hub has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage. The personnel reportedly stopped the vehicle and refused to let the siblings proceed until the woman handed over a festive gift hamper kept inside the car. Following the video’s circulation, Gurugram Police confirmed the identity of the accused as a Home Guard personnel and registered an FIR against him on charges of extortion.

Home Guard Allegedly Demands Diwali Gift

According to the details emerging from the incident, the brother and sister were travelling together in their car when they were allegedly stopped by a Home Guard personnel near Gurugram’s Cyber Hub. The personnel reportedly asked the siblings for a Diwali gift and allegedly refused to allow them to continue their journey until the woman handed over her festive gift hamper. The incident, which reportedly took place during the Diwali celebrations, has raised questions about the alleged misuse of authority by personnel deployed to maintain law and order. 

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Siblings Record Incident, Video Goes Viral

The brother and sister recorded the entire interaction on their mobile phone. The video was subsequently shared on social media, where it quickly gained traction. The footage triggered widespread criticism, with social media users expressing anger over the alleged behaviour of a person entrusted with public safety. Many users questioned how a uniformed personnel could allegedly stop commuters and demand personal gifts in the name of a festival.

Gurugram Police Register FIR

Taking note of the viral video, Gurugram Police confirmed that the accused was a Home Guard personnel. Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him under charges of extortion. Further action in the matter is expected as the investigation progresses. The incident has sparked a debate over accountability among uniformed personnel and the need to prevent the misuse of official authority for personal gain.
Also Read: WATCH VIDEO: Delhi Wakes Up To Thick Blanket Of Smog After Diwali, AQI Reaches 368 In Very Poor Category

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WATCH: ‘Happy Diwali Ji, Gift De Do….’: Gurugram Home Guard Forces Siblings To Hand Over Festive Hamper Near Cyber Hub; What Happened?
Tags: Cyber Hub incidentDiwali gift hamperextortion case GurugramFIR against Home GuardGurugram Home GuardGurugram policeGurugram viral videoHappy Diwali Ji Gift De DoHome Guard demands Diwali gifthome-hero-pos-3

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WATCH: ‘Happy Diwali Ji, Gift De Do….’: Gurugram Home Guard Forces Siblings To Hand Over Festive Hamper Near Cyber Hub; What Happened?

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WATCH: ‘Happy Diwali Ji, Gift De Do….’: Gurugram Home Guard Forces Siblings To Hand Over Festive Hamper Near Cyber Hub; What Happened?

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WATCH: ‘Happy Diwali Ji, Gift De Do….’: Gurugram Home Guard Forces Siblings To Hand Over Festive Hamper Near Cyber Hub; What Happened?
WATCH: ‘Happy Diwali Ji, Gift De Do….’: Gurugram Home Guard Forces Siblings To Hand Over Festive Hamper Near Cyber Hub; What Happened?
WATCH: ‘Happy Diwali Ji, Gift De Do….’: Gurugram Home Guard Forces Siblings To Hand Over Festive Hamper Near Cyber Hub; What Happened?
WATCH: ‘Happy Diwali Ji, Gift De Do….’: Gurugram Home Guard Forces Siblings To Hand Over Festive Hamper Near Cyber Hub; What Happened?
WATCH: ‘Happy Diwali Ji, Gift De Do….’: Gurugram Home Guard Forces Siblings To Hand Over Festive Hamper Near Cyber Hub; What Happened?

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