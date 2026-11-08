‘Har Har Rekha, Ghar Ghar Theka’: Delhi HC Orders Takedown Of AAP’s AI-Generated Posts Targeting Rekha Gupta

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed social media platforms to immediately remove several AI-generated posts shared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which allegedly depicted Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as a liquor vendor, hawker and delivery agent. Justice Manoj Jain passed the direction while hearing a defamation suit filed by Gupta over the circulation of AI-generated videos and images that allegedly portrayed her in connection with a purported liquor-related scheme. The Court observed that the posts also depicted Gupta as the head of a purported initiative called “Har Har Rekha or Ghar Ghar Theka”.

Court Calls Content Defamatory And Offensive

In its order, the High Court noted that the AI-generated videos and social media posts were not merely defamatory and offensive but also amounted to an attack on the dignity of a woman holding a constitutional position. The Court directed social media platforms to take down the content immediately. It also issued notices and summons to the AAP and other defendants in the case. The matter concerns a series of AI-generated visuals circulated online, which Gupta alleged were intended to damage her public image and reputation.

Rekha Gupta Says Posts Crossed Limits Of Political Satire

In her plea, Gupta argued that the AI-generated videos and images shared by AAP were defamatory, vulgar and offensive. She contended that the content portrayed her as a liquor vendor and delivery agent, thereby linking her to a purported liquor distribution scheme. Gupta maintained that the posts went beyond the limits of permissible political satire and were aimed at tarnishing her dignity and moral character. She further argued that the circulation of such material could cause irreparable harm to her reputation. The High Court’s directions came as part of the ongoing defamation proceedings. The notices issued to AAP and the other defendants seek their responses to Gupta’s allegations.

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