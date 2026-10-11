Hardoi’s History-Sheeter Became Kali Sarkar Baba, Wore an Army-Style Uniform and Claimed to Cure Illnesses, Then Arrested in Jhansi

History-sheeter turned into a spiritual guru in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi. This is the case of Pradeep Shukla, a man wanted in several robbery and assault cases, who spent nearly three years evading police and then reinvented himself as a religious figure. Shukla, known as Kali Sarkar Baba, was arrested during a police raid on Sunday while living at a temple in disguise.

The criminal, who originally hails from Hardoi, allegedly changed his name, adopted an army-style uniform and started holding religious gatherings. According to reports, he claimed to cure illnesses and resolve people’s problems. Over the period of time, his popularity surged and extended beyond the region. His Instagram account has over one lakh followers.

From Hardoi’s History-Sheeter to a Self-Styled Baba

Pradeep Shukla, also known as Natroj, is a resident of Chauhan Thok in Hardoi. Police records identify him as a history-sheeter at Hardoi Kotwali police station, with several cases registered against him.

In 2014, police arrested him in connection with a robbery case and sent him to jail. Four years later, an assault case was registered against him.

According to the police account, Shukla stopped appearing before the court in the cases. Judicial authorities subsequently issued permanent warrants against him, and Hardoi police had been searching for him for nearly three years.

आर्मी जैसी ड्रेस पहनकर दिव्य दरबार लगाकर हर बीमारी दूर करने का दावा करने वाला काली सरकार बाबा उर्फ प्रदीप शुक्ला UP पुलिस का हिस्ट्रीशीटर निकला है। हरदोई पुलिस ने आज गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वह मंदिर में रहता था। 3 साल पहले कोर्ट ने मारपीट केस में NBW वारंट जारी किया था, तब से फरार था। https://t.co/xhFRxP26WA — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) October 11, 2026

How the Wanted Accused Reappeared as Kali Sarkar Baba

After allegedly fleeing Hardoi, Shukla moved to Kuraincha village in Jhansi’s Mauranipur police station area. There, he established himself as a spiritual figure at the Kali Sarkar temple.

He reportedly adopted the name Satyanand Shukla, also known as Kali Sarkar, and began organising gatherings called Divya Darbars. These sessions attracted devotees from different parts of India and abroad.

Dressed in an army-style uniform, he allegedly claimed to cure every illness and address other problems brought to him by visitors.

One Lakh Instagram Followers, Crowds at Divya Darbars

Kali Sarkar Baba’s popularity also grew on social media. Around a year ago, he created an Instagram page under the name Kali Sarkar, which has since crossed one lakh followers.

His Divya Darbars were held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, while Wednesdays were reserved for sessions with local residents.

The gatherings drew hundreds of people, according to the account provided. His online following and public appearances helped establish his identity as a spiritual figure while police continued searching for the accused.

Hardoi and Jhansi Police Trace and Arrest Him

After receiving information about Shukla’s whereabouts, Hardoi police began efforts to trace him in Jhansi. Following an investigation, officers from Hardoi and Mauranipur police stations carried out the operation and arrested him on Sunday afternoon.

The arrest brings an end to his reported period of absconding. The cases involving robbery and assault remain central to the police action against the accused.