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Home > Regionals News > WATCH: Drunk Men Chase Women On Haridwar Highway, Viral ‘Abey Rok Na, Gaadi Rok’ Video Leads To Police Action

WATCH: Drunk Men Chase Women On Haridwar Highway, Viral ‘Abey Rok Na, Gaadi Rok’ Video Leads To Police Action

A viral video from Haridwar shows four allegedly drunk men chasing and confronting women on a highway. The footage led police to trace the vehicle, detain the men and seize the car.

Drunk Men Chase Women On Haridwar Highway (Imagw:
Drunk Men Chase Women On Haridwar Highway (Imagw:

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 15:54 IST

A disturbing incident on a Haridwar highway has gone viral after four men allegedly chased and harassed a group of women travelling through the Bahadrabad area. The confrontation was recorded by the women, with one of the men repeatedly heard telling them to stop their vehicle.

The viral footage eventually caught the attention of police and led to the vehicle being intercepted.

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The video shows a tense exchange between the women and the men travelling in a Delhi-registered WagonR. One of the men is heard saying, “Abey rok na, gaadi rok”, before repeating the demand to stop the vehicle.

One of the women then appears to call out the men’s condition, telling them, “Nasha utaaro pehle apna.”

What Happened On Haridwar Highway?

According to police, the four men were travelling in the WagonR when they allegedly stopped vehicles, abused people and behaved indecently with women and other passersby in the Bahadrabad area. The women recorded the confrontation on their phones. The footage later surfaced on social media, bringing the incident to police attention.

The incident has drawn attention because the video does not merely show the confrontation — it also captures the exchange that took place on the highway before police action followed.

How Did Police Track Down The Men?

Haridwar City Superintendent of Police Deepak Singh said police took immediate cognisance of the viral video and issued an alert for vehicle checks. The police team subsequently intercepted the Delhi-registered WagonR and brought the four men in for questioning. They were also sent for medical examinations.

Medical Tests Confirmed Alcohol Consumption

According to police, the medical examination confirmed that the men had consumed excessive alcohol. Police then initiated legal action under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which deals with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The WagonR was also seized and challan proceedings were initiated.

The four men were reportedly also seen apologising during the police action and assuring authorities that they would not repeat such behaviour.

Why The Haridwar Video Is Going Viral

The footage has attracted attention because it captures the alleged confrontation as it unfolded, including the repeated “Abey rok na, gaadi rok” exchange and the woman’s response asking the men to sober up. More importantly, the video was followed by police action. Authorities traced the vehicle, medically examined the occupants and took action after confirming alcohol consumption, turning what began as a viral road incident into a police case.

Police have taken action against the men, while the video continues to circulate across social media.

ALSO READ: Watch Meerut Horror: Wife Catches Husband With Alleged Lover, Climbs Onto Car Bonnet As He Drives For 5 Km; What Happened Next As Video Goes Viral?

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WATCH: Drunk Men Chase Women On Haridwar Highway, Viral ‘Abey Rok Na, Gaadi Rok’ Video Leads To Police Action

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WATCH: Drunk Men Chase Women On Haridwar Highway, Viral ‘Abey Rok Na, Gaadi Rok’ Video Leads To Police Action

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WATCH: Drunk Men Chase Women On Haridwar Highway, Viral ‘Abey Rok Na, Gaadi Rok’ Video Leads To Police Action

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WATCH: Drunk Men Chase Women On Haridwar Highway, Viral ‘Abey Rok Na, Gaadi Rok’ Video Leads To Police Action
WATCH: Drunk Men Chase Women On Haridwar Highway, Viral ‘Abey Rok Na, Gaadi Rok’ Video Leads To Police Action
WATCH: Drunk Men Chase Women On Haridwar Highway, Viral ‘Abey Rok Na, Gaadi Rok’ Video Leads To Police Action
WATCH: Drunk Men Chase Women On Haridwar Highway, Viral ‘Abey Rok Na, Gaadi Rok’ Video Leads To Police Action
WATCH: Drunk Men Chase Women On Haridwar Highway, Viral ‘Abey Rok Na, Gaadi Rok’ Video Leads To Police Action

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