Haridwar Ganga Video: Bikini Clip Goes Viral, Is The Clip AI-Generated Or Real?

There is a video where a girl can be seen taking a dip in the river Ganga wearing a bikini. There is an argument regarding whether the video is genuine or not as well as what she is wearing. This video is claimed to have been filmed at Har Ki Pauri Ghat, which is a religious destination in India for Hindus. This video had been uploaded on Instagram by a local news source and went viral.

Haridwar video triggers questions over attire and authenticity

Several social media users questioned the woman’s decision to take a dip in the Ganges in a bikini. Some claimed the act may have been deliberate and intended to raise questions about her clothing. At the same time, many users said the clip appeared to be AI-generated or edited from an original video. There has been no confirmation about when or where the video was recorded.

One user, @Nargis_Bano78, claimed the girl was being identified online as Sonam Yadav but said the video was edited using AI. She wrote, “Fact Check: The name of the girl bathing in the Haridwar river is Sonam Yadav, but this video is edited, and it’s AI editing of such a dangerously high level that no one can even recognize it.

“So that the atmosphere doesn’t get spoiled and the girl’s honor isn’t tarnished, that’s why we’re doing its fact check; the real video is this one.”

हरिद्वार। मां गंगा का घाट।

यहां बिकिनी पहनकर नहाने का वीडियो घुमाया जा रहा है और फिर वही रट—मेरा शरीर मेरी मर्जी।मर्जी अपने घर, अपने रिसॉर्ट, अपने बीच पर करो। तीर्थ में आकर श्रद्धा की जगह को रील लोकेशन बनाना मर्यादा तोड़ना है, आजादी नहीं।जो बाहर से आकर घाट की पवित्रता से खेलते… pic.twitter.com/7wqULAiPMd — ekkadam (@ekkadam260772) September 15, 2026

Haridwar clip leads to concerns over misuse of AI

Another user, @ImSoniya24, said she had initially shared the video but deleted it after checking the claim. She wrote, “Yeah, I checked and it turned out to be an AI video

So I deleted it

Dude, people can take anyone’s video, make it with AI, and ruin their reputation”

The same discussion also included an angry reaction to the alleged creator of the clip: “Whoever made that dirty video of this woman using AI needs to be stripped naked.”

Haridwar video is most likely AI-generated

Despite the growing circulation of the video, there is another video from which the AI-edited clip seems to have been generated, in that video the woman is clothed wearing a yellow dress and is taking the holy dip, as many users on social media have pointed out the clip seems to be AI generated, the clip in which the woman was wearing a bikini seems to have been removed on X.

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