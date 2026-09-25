Haridwar Triple Talaq-Halala Case: Husband Pronounced Talaq, Then Demanded ‘Halala’ With Uncle, Case Filed Against 4 People

A married woman in Haridwar was allegedly given triple talaq and later pressured to undergo nikah halala after she objected to her husband’s alleged relationship with another woman, according to a complaint filed by her father. The woman’s father has named her husband Wajid, a resident of Dargahpur in Laksar, and four in-laws in the case registered at Pathri police station. Police have started an investigation.

Reportedly, the complaint states that the woman married Wajid on June 20, 2020. Her father alleged that Wajid started harassing her soon after the marriage. When she objected to his alleged illicit relationship, she was reportedly abused and beaten and was left at her parents’ home several times. The couple later had two sons, but the alleged harassment continued.

Haridwar woman allegedly given triple talaq after years of marital dispute

According to the complaint, on September 12 at around 6 pm, Wajid took his wife and their two children to her parents’ home. He allegedly divorced her by pronouncing talaq three times.

Reportedly, the complaint further alleges that after some people tried to convince her, Wajid proposed that she undergo halala with his uncle Irshad. He allegedly also named Sattar, a resident of Aethal Buzurg, and his brother Rashid, a resident of Dargahpur, as witnesses.

Haridwar case alleges threats after woman opposed halala proposal

The woman allegedly opposed the proposed halala arrangement. Reportedly, according to her father’s complaint, the accused then threatened to kill her and allegedly told her that she would not be kept in the house.

The allegations have now become the basis of the Haridwar case, with police examining the circumstances surrounding the marital dispute, alleged triple talaq and subsequent pressure over halala.

Haridwar police register case, investigation underway

As per reports, Pathri police station in-charge Ravindra Kumar confirmed that a case had been registered based on the complaint. “Action will be taken after investigation,” Kumar said.

The Haridwar police are now investigating the allegations against Wajid and the four in-laws named in the complaint.

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