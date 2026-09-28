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Home > Regionals News > Haryana Gangster Escaped Jail, Changed His Identity, Built a New Life in Cambodia, Fell in Love, Then Police Caught Him

Haryana Gangster Escaped Jail, Changed His Identity, Built a New Life in Cambodia, Fell in Love, Then Police Caught Him

A Haryana gangster escaped on parole in 2018, used a fake identity to reach Cambodia, ran businesses and built a family. Years later, he returned to India in custody and was granted 12-hour parole to marry his Cambodian partner.

Haryana Gangster Escaped Jail, Changed His Identity, Built a New Life in Cambodia, Fell in Love, Then Police Caught Him

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 18:53 IST

Mainpal Dhilla’s story took an unusual turn after he walked out of a Haryana jail on parole in 2018. He was serving a life sentence when he was given six weeks of parole.

But he never returned to prison. Dhilla, also known as Mainpal Badli, left India using a fake identity. He travelled through Bangkok before reaching Cambodia. For years, he remained away from Indian authorities and built a completely new life there. The case has now gained fresh attention after Dhilla was granted 12-hour custody parole to marry his Cambodian partner, Meta Chan, in Haryana.

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Fake Identity Helped Gangster Escape India

According to police records cited in reports, Dhilla used the name Sonu Kumar and obtained a passport using a fake Gurugram address. According to an NDTV report, he left Kolkata for Bangkok in 2019 before travelling to Cambodia. During questioning, Dhilla described how he eventually settled in Siem Reap.

“I stayed in Thailand for about 20-22 days. Afterwards, I went to Cambodia and settled there. Upon arriving in Cambodia from Thailand, I met Chen Meta, and we began living together,” he said. His escape triggered a major search in India. Haryana Police had also announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest.

He Ran A Disco And Restaurant In Cambodia

Dhilla did not simply hide in Cambodia. According to his statement reported by NDTV, he established a business and started living with Meta Chan. The couple first stayed at a rented hotel in Siem Reap. Dhilla said they later pooled $10,000 to buy a house.

He also opened a disco called Kontiai and a restaurant named Angkor. During his years in Cambodia, Dhilla and Chan also had children. Reports have said they had three children while living there.

How Did Police Finally Track Him Down?

Dhilla stayed out of the reach of Indian jurisdiction for almost six years. However, it was not long before he faced questions about his identity. In November 2024, the CBI issued an Interpol Red Notice for him based on an application made by the Haryana Police. Subsequently, his movements between Thailand and Cambodia were followed.

The Indian authorities reported to the Cambodian authorities that Dhilla was using false documents. An extradition request for him was sent via the Interpol channel in March 2025. He was apprehended by the Cambodian authorities in July 2025. He was later extradited to India and arrested in September 2025.

Gangster Returns To Haryana For A Wedding

After his extradition, Dhilla remained in custody. But his relationship with Meta Chan continued. In September 2026, he was granted 12-hour custody parole to marry her. He was taken from prison to a farmhouse in Jhajjar under tight police security. The parole lasted from 8 am to 8 pm.

“After the ceremony, he was taken back to the prison,” Jhajjar Sadar SHO Dharmendra told PTI, according to Times of India.

Chan travelled from Cambodia for the ceremony with their children. The wedding brought together two very different chapters of Dhilla’s life. One began with a prison sentence and an escape on parole. The other unfolded thousands of kilometres away in Cambodia, where he built a home, ran businesses and started a family. His brief freedom in Haryana ended the same day. After the wedding ceremony, Dhilla was escorted back to prison.

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Haryana Gangster Escaped Jail, Changed His Identity, Built a New Life in Cambodia, Fell in Love, Then Police Caught Him
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Haryana Gangster Escaped Jail, Changed His Identity, Built a New Life in Cambodia, Fell in Love, Then Police Caught Him

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Haryana Gangster Escaped Jail, Changed His Identity, Built a New Life in Cambodia, Fell in Love, Then Police Caught Him
Haryana Gangster Escaped Jail, Changed His Identity, Built a New Life in Cambodia, Fell in Love, Then Police Caught Him
Haryana Gangster Escaped Jail, Changed His Identity, Built a New Life in Cambodia, Fell in Love, Then Police Caught Him
Haryana Gangster Escaped Jail, Changed His Identity, Built a New Life in Cambodia, Fell in Love, Then Police Caught Him
Haryana Gangster Escaped Jail, Changed His Identity, Built a New Life in Cambodia, Fell in Love, Then Police Caught Him

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