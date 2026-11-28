Three people, including a 40-year-old man and his 10-year-old son, were killed after a speeding Scorpio SUV rammed into their motorcycle near Virk Place in Kalayat grain market area of Kaithal district in Haryana.

The deceased have been identified as Arvind (40), his son Anugrah, both residents of Kalayat, and Bhutto (35) a resident of Kolekha village.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were travelling towards Kalayat on a motorcycle when a speeding Scorpio hit their two-wheeler throwing them onto the road. As the Scorpio driver attempted to flee, he reportedly ran over the three victims again before he fled the scene. After the accident, the victims were rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared all three dead.

Arvind is survived by his wife and two sons. One of his sons was reportedly away with his mother at the time of the accident. Bhutto worked as a tractor driver. According to his brother, Bhutto is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. The bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital in Kaithal for autopsy.

Investigating officer ASI Jasvir Singh said police received information about the accident at around 9 pm. When the police reached the spot, they found that all three victims lay dead.