Haryana SIR Reunites Brothers After 35 Years: How Voter List Verification Led to Emotional Reunion

A routine voter-list verification exercise in Haryana led to an unexpected family reunion. Two brothers, separated for nearly 35 years, finally came face to face during the process. According to a Times of India report, the emotional reunion took place at Government Senior Secondary School in Manoharpur, Jind district. The incident unfolded during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. What began as a routine verification of voter details soon became a moment of joy and emotion for the family.

How the Two Brothers Found Each Other

The reunion began when Sita Ram visited the school to collect his school-leaving certificate. During the verification, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) asked him about his village, father’s name and other family details. While answering the questions, Sita Ram mentioned his brother, Dalbir Singh. The BLO then decided to contact Dalbir to verify the information. That phone call changed everything.

Dalbir Recognises Brother After 35 Years

When Dalbir heard Sita Ram’s name, he immediately recognised him. As per the report, Dalbir told the BLO that Sita Ram was his brother. He also said he had been searching for him for the past 35 years. Dalbir soon rushed to the school. After decades apart, the two brothers finally met again.

The meeting quickly became emotional. The brothers hugged each other and broke down in tears. The reunion also moved people who were present at the school.

SIR Voter Verification Becomes Family Reunion

The key moment came when the BLO decided to make the call after hearing Sita Ram mention his brother’s name. What could have been a routine exchange of family information during the SIR process became a link between two separated siblings.

Additional Assistant Electoral Registration Officer Dr Ramesh Kumar, who witnessed the reunion, said the incident showed how a routine administrative exercise could sometimes help reconnect separated families. For Sita Ram and Dalbir Singh, the Haryana SIR exercise became much more than voter-list verification. It gave two brothers, separated for nearly 35 years, a chance to find each other again.