LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Haryana SIR Reunites Brothers After 35 Years: How Voter List Verification Led to Emotional Reunion

Haryana SIR Reunites Brothers After 35 Years: How Voter List Verification Led to Emotional Reunion

A routine voter-list verification in Haryana turned emotional when two brothers, separated for nearly 35 years, recognised each other and reunited at a school in Jind.

SIR reunites brothers in Haryana after 35 years (Photo: X)
SIR reunites brothers in Haryana after 35 years (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 22:45 IST

A routine voter-list verification exercise in Haryana led to an unexpected family reunion. Two brothers, separated for nearly 35 years, finally came face to face during the process. According to a Times of India report, the emotional reunion took place at Government Senior Secondary School in Manoharpur, Jind district. The incident unfolded during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. What began as a routine verification of voter details soon became a moment of joy and emotion for the family.

How the Two Brothers Found Each Other

The reunion began when Sita Ram visited the school to collect his school-leaving certificate. During the verification, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) asked him about his village, father’s name and other family details. While answering the questions, Sita Ram mentioned his brother, Dalbir Singh. The BLO then decided to contact Dalbir to verify the information. That phone call changed everything.

You Might Be Interested In

Dalbir Recognises Brother After 35 Years

When Dalbir heard Sita Ram’s name, he immediately recognised him. As per the report, Dalbir told the BLO that Sita Ram was his brother. He also said he had been searching for him for the past 35 years. Dalbir soon rushed to the school. After decades apart, the two brothers finally met again.

The meeting quickly became emotional. The brothers hugged each other and broke down in tears. The reunion also moved people who were present at the school.

SIR Voter Verification Becomes Family Reunion

The key moment came when the BLO decided to make the call after hearing Sita Ram mention his brother’s name. What could have been a routine exchange of family information during the SIR process became a link between two separated siblings.

Additional Assistant Electoral Registration Officer Dr Ramesh Kumar, who witnessed the reunion, said the incident showed how a routine administrative exercise could sometimes help reconnect separated families. For Sita Ram and Dalbir Singh, the Haryana SIR exercise became much more than voter-list verification. It gave two brothers, separated for nearly 35 years, a chance to find each other again.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Haryana SIR Reunites Brothers After 35 Years: How Voter List Verification Led to Emotional Reunion
Tags: haryanahome-hero-pos-8

RELATED News

11 Die, Dozens Hospitalized After Consuming Spurious Liquor In MP’s Sagar; CM Mohan Yadav Orders Probe

Gujarat Murder Accused Tied With Ropes, Beaten With Batons By Police In Full Public View-Watch

85-Year-Old Padma Shri Awardee TK Lahiri Allegedly Slapped and Abused by BHU Associate Professor: What Triggered the Altercation?

Ketan Agarwal Murder: Third Arrest As Chetan Chaudhary’s Friend Ritesh Hange Held For Role In Murder Conspiracy

Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire In Bhopal, 40 Passengers Jump Off To Save Lives

LATEST NEWS

World Archery Para Series 2026: Sheetal Devi And Rakesh Kumar Set New Record In Compound Mixed Team Qualification Round

Lalitha Viral MMS Video Link: What Was Behind the Search and Why Users Should Be Careful

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: Love Gill Enters House, Rhiya Ahir Evicted Before Entry After Fiery Salman Khan Face-Off

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: Aamrapali Dubey Says ‘Prem Has Set The Standards’ As She Reveals What She Wants In A Partner

AFC U20 Asian Cup: India Beat Bangladesh 3-0 But Await Qualification Fate

ISRO Privatisation Rumours Debunked: Space Agency Explains Its Bigger Role in India’s New Space Push

Isha Rikhi Is Bigg Boss 20’s Mystery Woman — Salman Khan Questions Her Tears And Badshah Past

Pakistan’s Win Over India In 2021 Damaging? Ex-Cricketer Makes Stunning Claim Amid ENG vs PAK Test Series

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: Who Is Kanika Mann? First Contestant Gets ‘Puppet Master’ Power

‘Salman Bhai Ke Samne Bhi Aise The’: Samay Raina Roasts Ashneer Grover On India’s Got Latent

Haryana SIR Reunites Brothers After 35 Years: How Voter List Verification Led to Emotional Reunion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Haryana SIR Reunites Brothers After 35 Years: How Voter List Verification Led to Emotional Reunion

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Haryana SIR Reunites Brothers After 35 Years: How Voter List Verification Led to Emotional Reunion
Haryana SIR Reunites Brothers After 35 Years: How Voter List Verification Led to Emotional Reunion
Haryana SIR Reunites Brothers After 35 Years: How Voter List Verification Led to Emotional Reunion
Haryana SIR Reunites Brothers After 35 Years: How Voter List Verification Led to Emotional Reunion

QUICK LINKS