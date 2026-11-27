A wedding celebration turned tragic in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh after the groom’s sister was killed during celebratory firing when ghurchari (horse boarding) ceremony was underway on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Manisha. The incident took place when Manisha was dancing with family members and relatives during the wedding procession in Kuber Colony. During the event, a bullet suddenly hit her in the head causing her to collapse on the ground. She was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital in Bahadurgarh, where doctors declared her dead.

According to reports, the groom Amandeep’s friend, identified as Deepak, was allegedly firing shots in celebration when the tragedy struck. Police say they are working to establish his role and identify the person responsible for the fatal firing. The incident triggered panic at the wedding venue, with celebrations giving way to chaos and mourning.

The groom’s family originally hails from Chhara village and currently resides in Kuber Colony in Bahadurgarh. The tragedy happened as the wedding celebrations were underway. Manisha was married to Khushiram, a resident of Rewari, around 10 years ago. She was the mother of two children. Her husband was inconsolable at the hospital after her her tragic death.

As soon as the police received information about the incident, ACP Pradeep Nain, ACP Ramesh Gulia reached the Civil Hospital. Police officials also inspected the scene of crime.

Meanwhile, police teams have been deployed to probe the case. The victim’s body was sent for post-mortem at the Civil Hospital in Bahadurgarh. Police say they will record statements from family members and take further legal action.