Who Is Hasirani Rath? Meet BJP’s Nandigram Candidate Whose Son Chandranath Rath Was Shot Dead In May

Hasirani Rath, a long-time BJP worker with nearly three decades in active politics, has been named the BJP candidate for the Nandigram by-election in West Bengal. Her candidature was announced on Tuesday, the last day for filing nominations, putting the focus on a familiar political figure from the constituency.

As per reports, Hasirani Rath has been active in politics since 1998. She has served as a Panchayat member twice and has also been a Panchayat Samiti member three times. Her long experience in local politics has now taken her into the high-voltage Nandigram contest.

Hasirani Rath steps into a high-stakes Nandigram contest

Before the official announcement, posters carrying Hasirani Rath’s name had already appeared across Nandigram. She began Tuesday by offering prayers at the Reyapara Shiva Temple and later visited the Nandigram Janakinath Temple.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was scheduled to announce her candidature at a BJP meeting in Haldia at 11 am. Hasirani Rath was then set to go to the Haldia Subdistrict Administrator’s office to file her nomination. She was also expected to submit the papers in a large procession with thousands of BJP workers and supporters.

Hasirani Rath enters seat linked to Mamata-Adhikari battle

Nandigram remains one of West Bengal’s most closely watched political seats after Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee from the constituency. Adhikari later vacated the Nandigram seat after defeating Banerjee from Bhabanipur, leading to the by-election.

Hasirani Rath’s entry comes amid heightened attention on the constituency following a recent violent incident involving her family. On May 7, shots were fired at a black Scorpio in Doharia, Madhyamgram, carrying two people, driver and former assistant Chandranath Rath. The driver was injured, while Chandranath Rath was killed on the spot. Sources said attackers on a bike fired several rounds at the vehicle.

Hasirani Rath’s candidature follows Chandranath Rath killing

The incident involving Chandranath Rath has added another layer to the political attention around Hasirani Rath’s candidature. Despite the violence and the intense contest expected in Nandigram, the BJP has now formally chosen her to fight the by-election.

With Hasirani Rath filing her nomination on the final day, the contest for the seat vacated by Suvendu Adhikari is set for another closely watched political battle.

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