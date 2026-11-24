A 37-year-old woman and her two children died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance at their home in Bhopal’s Arwaliya area, following a reported family dispute. The woman, Rukhsana, died during treatment late Saturday night, while her 12-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son succumbed in the early hours of Sunday at Hamidia Hospital. Police suspect that an argument over flour with her sister-in-law, followed by a reprimand from her husband, may have triggered the incident. However, investigators are examining all possible angles to establish what led to the deaths.

Family dispute under investigation in Bhopal

As per reports, Rukhsana lived with her husband, Faheem, who provides religious instruction and also runs a mechanic shop. Their daughter was a Class VI student, while their son studied in Class II.

According to Faheem’s statement to police, his younger brother’s wife had asked Rukhsana for flour on Friday. When she refused, saying there was not enough flour at home, Faheem reprimanded her. The incident reportedly left Rukhsana upset.

Mother allegedly gave pesticide-mixed water to children in Bhopal

Reportedly, police said that on Saturday afternoon, while Faheem was at his shop, Rukhsana brought both children home from school before their usual dismissal time. She reportedly fed them before allegedly mixing a pesticide tablet, commonly used to store wheat, in water and giving it to them. She then consumed the substance herself.

Neighbours break into house after hearing screams in Bhopal

In the evening, neighbours reportedly heard screams coming from the house. When they found the main door locked from inside, they forced their way in and discovered all three unconscious, with froth coming from their mouths.

Reports say that they were immediately taken to Hamidia Hospital, where Rukhsana died late Saturday night. Her children died in the early hours of Sunday.

Police probe all possible angles behind Bhopal deaths

SP Pankaj Pandey said the preliminary investigation points towards a family dispute as a possible trigger. Rukhsana’s father, Halim Khan, also cited the dispute in his statement to police.

Police are recording statements and investigating all possible angles to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths in Bhopal.

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