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Home > Regionals News > He Accompanied His BJP Leader Wife to Resolve a Market Dispute, But the Argument Turned Violent and Ended in His Death: What Happened in Panihati?

He Accompanied His BJP Leader Wife to Resolve a Market Dispute, But the Argument Turned Violent and Ended in His Death: What Happened in Panihati?

A market dispute in West Bengal's Panihati turned deadly after BJP ward secretary Ruma Saha's husband, Arup Saha, allegedly faced an assault while trying to stop a heated argument. He later died during treatment.

BJP ward secretary Ruma Saha with her husband Arup Saha, who died after an alleged assault at a Panihati market.
BJP ward secretary Ruma Saha with her husband Arup Saha, who died after an alleged assault at a Panihati market.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 15:35 IST

A market dispute in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district took a tragic turn after Arup Saha, husband of BJP ward secretary Ruma Saha, died following an alleged assault in Panihati. The incident took place at Sodepur Siding Market. Arup was reportedly trying to calm down a dispute when he was allegedly pushed and assaulted. His health deteriorated soon after the incident. He was rushed to Sagar Dutta Hospital in Kamarhati, where he died during treatment.

The incident has triggered political tension in the area, with allegations being raised against several people.

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How a Market Dispute Turned Violent

According to the available information, the trouble started after a businessman objected to a group of young men allegedly using abusive language at the market. The disagreement soon turned into an argument. The businessman reportedly approached Ruma Saha, BJP secretary of Ward No. 14 in Panihati Municipality, and informed her about the matter.

When the dispute flared up again, Ruma reached the market with her husband, Arup Saha. They reportedly wanted to resolve the matter. However, Ruma alleged that Arup was pushed to the ground and assaulted during the confrontation. His condition reportedly worsened after the incident, leading to his hospitalisation.

BJP MLA Questions District Leadership

Following Arup’s death, MLA Ratna Debnath visited the bereaved family and sought the Chief Minister’s intervention. She also questioned BJP district president Chandicharan Roy over the situation in the area.

The MLA alleged that some ward coordinators who had joined the BJP from the Trinamool Congress were creating unrest in the locality. She demanded strict action against everyone found responsible for the incident.

Ruma Saha Names Several People

Meanwhile, Ruma Saha accused Rajdeep Das and several others, including Sujit Kumar Biswas, also known as Nani, from Ward No. 14, of being involved in the incident. She claimed that Nani had called Rajdeep and people allegedly linked to the Trinamool Congress to the spot. Sujit Kumar Biswas has reportedly submitted the names of the accused to the police and demanded strict action.

Police Investigation Underway

The incident has intensified political tensions in Panihati, with allegations and counter-allegations emerging after Arup Saha’s death. Police are investigating the matter. Further action is expected based on the findings of the investigation.

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He Accompanied His BJP Leader Wife to Resolve a Market Dispute, But the Argument Turned Violent and Ended in His Death: What Happened in Panihati?
Tags: Arup SahabjpMarket Clashnorth-24-parganasPanihatiPolitical TensionRuma Sahawest bengal

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He Accompanied His BJP Leader Wife to Resolve a Market Dispute, But the Argument Turned Violent and Ended in His Death: What Happened in Panihati?

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He Accompanied His BJP Leader Wife to Resolve a Market Dispute, But the Argument Turned Violent and Ended in His Death: What Happened in Panihati?

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He Accompanied His BJP Leader Wife to Resolve a Market Dispute, But the Argument Turned Violent and Ended in His Death: What Happened in Panihati?
He Accompanied His BJP Leader Wife to Resolve a Market Dispute, But the Argument Turned Violent and Ended in His Death: What Happened in Panihati?
He Accompanied His BJP Leader Wife to Resolve a Market Dispute, But the Argument Turned Violent and Ended in His Death: What Happened in Panihati?
He Accompanied His BJP Leader Wife to Resolve a Market Dispute, But the Argument Turned Violent and Ended in His Death: What Happened in Panihati?
He Accompanied His BJP Leader Wife to Resolve a Market Dispute, But the Argument Turned Violent and Ended in His Death: What Happened in Panihati?

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