The man who had borrowed Rs. 80,000 for his daughter’s education informed the debt collectors who visited him at his residence that he will repay Rs. 1,600 within an hour after 11 am. From what his relatives and neighbors claim, all he got in return was abuse and then death.

A Loan For A Daughter’s Studies

Chandrakant Vispute lived in Nagaon, in Dhule taluka of Maharashtra. He worked as an electrician. He had taken a loan of Rs 80,000 from a private company, to pay for his daughter’s education.

According to the report, he had been paying the installments regularly.

Rs 1,600 Left On The Month’s Installment

The day it happened, employees of a separate finance company came to collect the money. Vispute told them that only Rs 1,600 remained from that month’s installment, and that he would pay it by 11 am.

The Alleged Abuse

When he told them this, the employees allegedly abused him. That is the allegation of his family and villagers, as reported. The employees’ side has not been given.

A Sudden Death

The family and villagers allege that Vispute died of a heart attack after this. The report calls the death suspicious. The details available do not say when he collapsed, where he was taken, or what doctors said. They also do not say whether a post mortem was done.

A Demand For Action

His family has demanded strict action against the finance company concerned. The report does not say whether a complaint has been filed or whether police have registered a case.

A Government Order, And A Different Reality

However, according to the report, although the entire state is suffering from drought, the Chief Minister has directed finance firms to stop recovery of loans. The actual situation seems to be quite different. Please be aware that this is the point of view of the report, and the actual scope of any directive issued by the government needs to be ascertained.

Other Cases Mentioned In The Report

The very same report also mentions a separate case from Murtijapur in Akola district. According to the report, in this case, a recovery official of IDFC bank has harassed a lady patient inside a hospital for women for installment payments, and a representative of a farmers organization has protested against him. There is a video of the incident.

What A Political Leader Said

Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe reacted to the microfinance recovery issue. She said the Chief Minister himself has looked into it, and that the government will not hold back in cracking down on such cases. She also said that if women complain, they will take action against the companies, and that poor women are being cheated by false promises.

Her comments are about microfinance recovery in general. They do not mention the Dhule case.

What Happens Next?

Will the family file a complaint, and will police register a case against the finance company or its employees? Will a post mortem show what caused his death? Who exactly were the employees, and which company did they work for? And will the state act on its own order against recovery during the drought? None of these has been answered in the report.