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Home > Regionals News > He Came Home Drunk And Allegedly Beat Her: Pregnant Wife Arrested For Husband’s Murder In Bengaluru

He Came Home Drunk And Allegedly Beat Her: Pregnant Wife Arrested For Husband’s Murder In Bengaluru

A Bengaluru woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death following repeated domestic disputes. Police said the accused is two months pregnant and further investigation is underway.

He Came Home Drunk And Allegedly Beat Her: Pregnant Wife Arrested For Husband's Murder In Bengaluru
He Came Home Drunk And Allegedly Beat Her: Pregnant Wife Arrested For Husband's Murder In Bengaluru

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 15:43 IST

Police have stated that a night spent in arguments and alcohol ended with one fatal stab. The woman in police custody has confessed that she is pregnant.

Two Halves Of One Day

According to the police, during the day, the man and the woman were just like any other couple. 43-year-old Rajasekhar worked at the loans department of a private bank and was responsible for verifying documents. His wife, Malashree, was 35 years old and was a housewife. They got married five years ago and resided in Lakshmipura, Bengaluru.

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Night, however, was a whole new story, police stated.

What Police Report About Night Time

The investigation shows that Rajasekhar used to return from work drunk and would argue with his wife. On Wednesday night, a similar fight occurred.

This time around, according to police, Malashree lost her patience. She took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her husband in the chest out of anger.

A Pool of Blood on the Floor

Rajasekhar fell on the floor, injured heavily. He was hospitalized, and doctors pronounced him dead there.

Case Booked U/s 103 of BNS

KG Nagar police booked the case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to murder and started the probe. Authorities have stated that the accused was arrested in the case.

Claim that Raised Different Questions

After being arrested, Malashree made a shocking claim that she is two months pregnant. A police official has stated that she has been sent for further examination.

What Happens Next?

Several questions are still open. What exactly happened in the minutes before the stabbing? Do neighbours or relatives confirm the alleged pattern of drunken harassment? What will the medical examination say about her claim of pregnancy? And how will the court weigh the circumstances she describes against the killing itself?

Malashree remains a suspect until the courts decide, and the allegations of harassment are, for now, part of what police say they learned during questioning.

Also Read: Watch Video: Chhath Devotees’ Journey From Kathmandu Turns Tragic As Mini-Bus Plunges 500 Metres In Nepal, 10 Dead, 5 Critical

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He Came Home Drunk And Allegedly Beat Her: Pregnant Wife Arrested For Husband’s Murder In Bengaluru
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He Came Home Drunk And Allegedly Beat Her: Pregnant Wife Arrested For Husband’s Murder In Bengaluru

He Came Home Drunk And Allegedly Beat Her: Pregnant Wife Arrested For Husband’s Murder In Bengaluru

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He Came Home Drunk And Allegedly Beat Her: Pregnant Wife Arrested For Husband’s Murder In Bengaluru
He Came Home Drunk And Allegedly Beat Her: Pregnant Wife Arrested For Husband’s Murder In Bengaluru
He Came Home Drunk And Allegedly Beat Her: Pregnant Wife Arrested For Husband’s Murder In Bengaluru
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