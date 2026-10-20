He Came to Celebrate His Cousin’s Wedding, Then One Objection to Drinking Alcohol Turned the Celebration Into a Bloodbath in Bijnor

A wedding celebration turned into a scene of violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor after a dispute during the wedding procession allegedly ended with the murder of the groom’s 32-year-old cousin. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when a group of local youths reportedly attacked Ashwani Kumar with an ice-breaking spike after he objected to them drinking alcohol on the banquet hall premises. The celebrations for Dussehra and the wedding quickly turned into mourning, leaving two other people injured and triggering angry protests by the victim’s family and relatives.

Wedding Celebrations at Bijnor Banquet Hall Take a Violent Turn

The wedding procession of Akash Kashyap, a resident of Makhwara village in Bijnor’s Kotwali Dehat area, arrived at Heera Palace on Bukhara Road in Bakli village on Tuesday afternoon. His 32-year-old cousin, Ashwani Kumar, son of Ashok Kumar, was among those attending the wedding. The trouble began around 6 pm, after the wedding procession and during the garland-exchange ceremony.

Objection to Drinking Alcohol Sparks Argument

According to the report, Ashwani objected when some youths were allegedly drinking alcohol in the banquet hall’s open grounds. This led to an argument between him and youths from Bakli village. The confrontation soon escalated into a physical fight, turning a family celebration into a violent clash.

Attackers Allegedly Strike Ashwani in Eye and Chest

During the fight, the attackers allegedly used an ice-breaking spike to assault Ashwani. He suffered multiple blows to his eye and chest. His cousin, Lavkush, son of Gajendra, and another person, Tejpal, were also injured when they intervened. Both sustained injuries from sharp weapons during the clash.

Family Protests After Ashwani’s Death

The incident triggered anger among Ashwani’s relatives. Family members reportedly assaulted one of the accused in retaliation. When police sent the body for a post-mortem examination, relatives created a commotion both at the scene and at the post-mortem facility. Ashwani’s father serves as a sub-inspector in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The incident has cast a shadow over what was supposed to be a joyful wedding celebration.