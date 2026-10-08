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Home > Regionals News > He Collapsed After A Heart Attack On Chitpur Express, Then RPF Officer’s CPR Became His Lifeline At Katihar: What Happened Next?

He Collapsed After A Heart Attack On Chitpur Express, Then RPF Officer’s CPR Became His Lifeline At Katihar: What Happened Next?

A passenger travelling on the Chitpur Express suddenly collapsed after suffering a heart attack. At Katihar station, RPF Sub-Inspector Sarika immediately administered CPR before he was rushed to the hospital.

RPF sub-inspector Sarika gives CPR to a passenger after a heart attack at Katihar station (Photo: X)
RPF sub-inspector Sarika gives CPR to a passenger after a heart attack at Katihar station (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 22:39 IST

A medical emergency on a moving train could have turned fatal, but a quick response by an RPF officer at Katihar railway station helped revive a passenger after he suffered a suspected heart attack. The incident unfolded on Thursday when Tejan Mandal, who was travelling to Jogbani on the Chitpur Express, suddenly collapsed after his health deteriorated. According to fellow passengers, Mandal suddenly became unconscious during the journey. With the situation appearing serious, those around him immediately alerted Railway Protection Force personnel at Katihar railway station.

RPF Sub-Inspector Sarika quickly reached the spot and assessed the passenger’s condition. Realising that immediate medical assistance was needed, she began administering CPR.

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RPF Sub-Inspector Sarika Starts CPR At Station

However, Sarika applied continuous cardiac resuscitation on the unconscious passenger with the hope that it would bring back the breath of life in him. Fortunately for Mandal, her quick action proved to have positive results, as shown by the improvement in his condition.

Passenger’s Condition Improves After Immediate Medical Aid

Following the application of CPR on Mandal, the RPF officers took up the joint effort to ensure his quick transportation to Katihar Sadar Hospital for primary treatment. The doctors then monitored Mandal’s condition. Further information about his condition could not be obtained yet.

Passengers Praise RPF Officer For Timely Action

Those who were present at the railway station praised Sub-Inspector Sarika for responding swiftly in times of such an emergency. It was highlighted that proper first aid on time is very essential in times of medical emergencies. The other personnel of RPF were also involved in transporting the man to the hospital.

This particular incident at the Katihar railway station highlighted the necessity of knowing the basics of emergency response. In this particular situation, the swift response of the RPF officer by administering CPR to the man played an important role.

Also Read: Missing For 13 Days, Woman Finally Found, But Journey Home Turns Tragic As Speeding Truck Rams Police Vehicle, 4 Injured

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He Collapsed After A Heart Attack On Chitpur Express, Then RPF Officer’s CPR Became His Lifeline At Katihar: What Happened Next?
Tags: bihar newsChitpur ExpressCPRheart attackhome-hero-pos-3indian railwayskatiharKatihar newsRailway newsRPFRPF OfficerRPF Sub InspectorTrain News

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He Collapsed After A Heart Attack On Chitpur Express, Then RPF Officer’s CPR Became His Lifeline At Katihar: What Happened Next?

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He Collapsed After A Heart Attack On Chitpur Express, Then RPF Officer’s CPR Became His Lifeline At Katihar: What Happened Next?

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He Collapsed After A Heart Attack On Chitpur Express, Then RPF Officer’s CPR Became His Lifeline At Katihar: What Happened Next?
He Collapsed After A Heart Attack On Chitpur Express, Then RPF Officer’s CPR Became His Lifeline At Katihar: What Happened Next?
He Collapsed After A Heart Attack On Chitpur Express, Then RPF Officer’s CPR Became His Lifeline At Katihar: What Happened Next?
He Collapsed After A Heart Attack On Chitpur Express, Then RPF Officer’s CPR Became His Lifeline At Katihar: What Happened Next?
He Collapsed After A Heart Attack On Chitpur Express, Then RPF Officer’s CPR Became His Lifeline At Katihar: What Happened Next?

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