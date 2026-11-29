A routine morning walk turn tragic for a 63-year-old man in Surajpur when a speeding motorcyce hit him when he was crossing the road. This serious accident took place near Peer Baba on Sunday morning. The old man identified as vijay Kumar, who suffered serious injuries and later declared dead at the hospital. His wife, Promila Devi, was also with him when the accident took place. The motorcycle rider fled the scene without stopping to help the injured man.

Following a complaint by Promila Devi, police have registered a case against the unidentified rider. An investigation is underway to trace the accused.

Couple Was Returning Home After Visiting Daughter

As per report, Vikay Kumar was living in Himacal Pradesh with his family. He underwent surgery around a month ago and was still receiving medical care. On Saturday, Kumar along with his wife travelled to Sadhna Hospital in Pinjore to collect his medicines. Thereafter, the couple went to their daughter Aarti’s house in Surajpur.

They stayed there overnight and left for home between 6 am and 7 am on Sunday. However, their journey took a tragic turn when they reached the road near Peer Baba.

Speeding Motorcycle Hits Vijay Kumar, Rider Escapes

While Vijay Kumar was crossing the road, a speeding motorcycle approaching from Panchkula hit him. The impact threw him onto the road. He suffered severe injuries and started bleeding from his head, face and ears. His wife, Promila Devi, immediately raised an alarm and called for help.

After receiving information about the accident, a Dial-112 emergency response team reached the spot. The team rushed Vijay Kumar to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 for treatment. However, doctors examined him and declared him dead.

Police Launch Search for Absconding Motorcyclist

Following the incident, Pinjore police registered a case based on the wife’s complaint. The police are now investigating the accident and trying to identify the motorcycle rider who fled after hitting Vijay Kumar. The accused remains unidentified, and further investigation is underway.