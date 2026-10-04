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Home > Regionals News > He Killed Friend For Rs 2,250 And Staged An Accident, But 190 CCTV Cameras Exposed The Truth

He Killed Friend For Rs 2,250 And Staged An Accident, But 190 CCTV Cameras Exposed The Truth

A drinking party turned deadly in Lucknow after a man allegedly killed his friend for Rs 2,250, then dumped his body near another house to make the death look accidental.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 20:11 IST

A shocking murder case has surfaced in Lucknow’s Bijnor area, where a man allegedly killed his friend after a drinking session. The accused reportedly used an electric shock to kill the victim and later dumped his body at another location. Police said the accused, identified as Birju, allegedly wanted to steal the money left in his friend Sachin’s pocket. He is accused of taking Rs 2,250 after the murder.

The accused allegedly believed the death would be seen as an accident. However, an extensive CCTV investigation helped police uncover the alleged murder plot.

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Victim Went For A Drinking Party With Friend

According to police, Sachin, also known as Raja and Ramdhiraj, was a resident of Rahimabad. He was 24 years old. Sachin had reportedly told Birju on September 28 that he needed money. Since Birju did not have any cash, Sachin allegedly pledged his motorcycle for money. Police said the two then bought alcohol with the money and went to Birju’s room for a drinking session.

Sachin became heavily intoxicated and eventually fell unconscious inside the room. It was then that Birju allegedly noticed the money Sachin had left with him.

Police Say Accused Used Electric Shock

During questioning, Birju allegedly told police that greed over the remaining cash led him to kill Sachin. Police said the accused used an electric wire to give Sachin an electric shock. The victim died following the alleged attack.

The police investigation also found that the body was later moved from the room. The accused allegedly dumped Sachin’s body near the boundary wall outside another person’s house. Police suspect this was done to make the death appear to be an accident. However, the plan did not work as expected.

190 CCTV Cameras Checked In Murder Probe

The Bijnor police launched a detailed investigation after Sachin’s body was found. According to police, three teams examined CCTV footage from around 170 to 190 cameras covering the crime scene and surrounding routes. The footage and other evidence allegedly helped investigators trace Birju.

ADCP South R Vasant Kumar said Sachin’s father, Medilal, had approached the police on October 1. He alleged that his son had been strangled and electrocuted. Police subsequently arrested Birju in connection with the case.

Sachin’s Body Found 24 Hours After He Went Missing

Sachin had reportedly left home around 4 pm on Monday with a friend on a motorcycle. He did not return that night. Since he did not have a mobile phone, his family could not immediately contact him. The next morning, around 5 am, his body was found near the boundary wall outside the house of a man identified as Ramesh Yadav in the village.

Sachin’s father alleged that his son had been taken to Bhakti Kheda, where his motorcycle was pledged for Rs 10,000. He further alleged that Sachin was given electric shocks on his feet before his body was dumped in the village. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder and the alleged attempt to destroy evidence. Additional charges related to evidence tampering and taking possession of property have also been added to the case.

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He Killed Friend For Rs 2,250 And Staged An Accident, But 190 CCTV Cameras Exposed The Truth
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He Killed Friend For Rs 2,250 And Staged An Accident, But 190 CCTV Cameras Exposed The Truth

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He Killed Friend For Rs 2,250 And Staged An Accident, But 190 CCTV Cameras Exposed The Truth
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He Killed Friend For Rs 2,250 And Staged An Accident, But 190 CCTV Cameras Exposed The Truth
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