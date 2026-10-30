He Left Home for an Evening Ride, But Never Returned: 45-Year-Old Farmer Shot Dead Near Temple in Bihar, Here’s What Happened

A routine evening outing turned fatal for a 45-year-old farmer in Bihar’s Samastipur district. Unidentified attackers shot him in the back while he was cycling near a Durga temple in his village. The victim, identified as Subodh Rai, was out on his bicycle on Friday evening. He was passing near the Rasalpur Durga Temple when the attackers allegedly opened fire. The bullet hit his back, leaving him seriously injured. He fell to the ground as the attackers fled. The incident took place in Janmohammadpur village under the Sarairanjan police station area.

Locals Rushed to Help After Hearing Gunshot

Residents rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of gunfire. They informed Subodh’s family about the attack. His relatives immediately took him to Sadar Hospital in Samastipur. However, doctors examined him and declared him dead. The news of his death triggered grief in the family. His relatives were left devastated, while the incident created panic across the village.

Who Killed Subodh Rai? Murder Motive Remains Unknown

Subodh Rai was the son of Ganga Prasad Rai and lived in Ward No. 1 of Janmohammadpur village. He worked as a farmer and supported his family through agriculture. The motive behind his murder remains unclear. The attackers have also not been identified so far.

The sudden shooting has raised concerns among local residents. Information is being gathered to establish the circumstances surrounding the murder and identify those responsible. The investigation is focused on finding out why Subodh was targeted while returning from his evening outing.