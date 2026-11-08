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Home > Regionals News > ‘He Only Looked At Me Inappropriately’: Karnataka HC Quashes Sexual Harassment Case After Woman Changes Statement

‘He Only Looked At Me Inappropriately’: Karnataka HC Quashes Sexual Harassment Case After Woman Changes Statement

Karnataka High Court quashes sexual harassment case after woman withdraws allegations, ruling that an inappropriate look alone does not amount to a demand for sexual favours under BNS.

Karnataka HC Quashes Case Over Man's Inappropriate Stare (Image: X)
Karnataka HC Quashes Case Over Man's Inappropriate Stare (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 14:33 IST

The Karnataka High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against a man accused of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, observing that merely looking at a woman inappropriately does not amount to demanding or seeking sexual favours under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order on November 2 after finding that the complainant had withdrawn most of her original allegations in a subsequent statement to the police, leaving only the accusation that the man had looked at her inappropriately.

Why Karnataka High Court quashed the sexual harassment case

The case began with a complaint alleging that the accused had sought sexual favours from a woman and offered her money and other benefits in exchange. The woman had visited his residence to settle a financial dispute when the alleged incident took place.

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The original complaint also accused the man of threatening physical harm if she failed to repay the money. However, during the investigation, the complainant gave a subsequent statement to the police in which she disowned these allegations. She maintained only that the accused had looked at her in an inappropriate manner.

Despite the changed version, the police filed a chargesheet invoking Sections 75(1)(ii) and 351(2) of the BNS. The accused then approached the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash the criminal proceedings.

What Karnataka High Court said about inappropriate staring

Allowing the man’s plea, Justice Suraj Govindaraj said that the remaining allegation did not satisfy the legal requirements of the offences invoked against him.

“The allegation of the petitioner having looked at respondent No.2 in an inappropriate manner cannot, by itself, be treated as a demand or request for sexual favours within the meaning of Section 75(1)(ii) of the BNS,” the Court observed.

The Karnataka High Court also pointed out that although the original complaint contained allegations which could attract the relevant legal provisions if established, the complainant’s subsequent statement specifically contradicted the essential ingredients of the offences.

“Though the original complaint contains an allegation which, if established, would attract the provision, the subsequent statement of the very complainant, recorded during investigation, specifically negates the essential ingredient of the offence for which the charge-sheet has been filed,” the Court noted.

Karnataka High Court examines BNS charges against accused

The FIR had invoked Section 75(1)(ii) (demand or request for sexual favours), Section 75(1)(iv) (making sexually coloured remarks), Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS.

The Court acknowledged that inconsistencies between an original complaint and a subsequent statement do not automatically justify quashing criminal proceedings. However, it said the circumstances of this case were different because the complainant had withdrawn significant allegations and the remaining accusation did not establish the offences cited in the chargesheet.

“In the absence of any other material disclosed during investigation to substantiate the alleged demand for sexual favours or the alleged criminal intimidation, this Court is of the considered opinion that the continuation of the proceedings for the offences punishable under Sections 75(1)(ii) and 351(2) of the BNS would serve no useful purpose,” the Karnataka High Court concluded while quashing the case.

Advocates AS Kulkarni and Rakshan MK appeared for the petitioner. High Court Government Pleader Ranjith Kumar N represented the State, while advocate Mohmmed Ummar Farooq appeared for the complainant.

Also Read: Shameful’ And ‘Routine’: Why Allahabad HC Is Furious With UP Police Over Missing CCTV In Illegal Detention Cases    

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‘He Only Looked At Me Inappropriately’: Karnataka HC Quashes Sexual Harassment Case After Woman Changes Statement
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‘He Only Looked At Me Inappropriately’: Karnataka HC Quashes Sexual Harassment Case After Woman Changes Statement

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‘He Only Looked At Me Inappropriately’: Karnataka HC Quashes Sexual Harassment Case After Woman Changes Statement
‘He Only Looked At Me Inappropriately’: Karnataka HC Quashes Sexual Harassment Case After Woman Changes Statement
‘He Only Looked At Me Inappropriately’: Karnataka HC Quashes Sexual Harassment Case After Woman Changes Statement
‘He Only Looked At Me Inappropriately’: Karnataka HC Quashes Sexual Harassment Case After Woman Changes Statement
‘He Only Looked At Me Inappropriately’: Karnataka HC Quashes Sexual Harassment Case After Woman Changes Statement

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