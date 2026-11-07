He Paid Rs 210 Online For Petrol, But Got Fuel Worth Only Rs 110, Heated Argument Then Turns Into A Shocking Fight At Gorakhpur Pump, Here’s What Happened

A dispute over the amount of petrol filled at a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur turned violent on Friday morning. Two customers allegedly got into a heated argument with petrol pump employees after being given less fuel than they had paid for. The argument soon escalated into a physical fight, leaving two employees injured.

The incident took place at Durga Automobile, an Indian Oil petrol pump in Goliganj on the Gorakhpur-Sonauli Highway. Police detained two youths in connection with the incident.

Rs 210 Payment, But Only Rs 110 Worth Of Petrol Filled

According to reports, Arun and Arjun, sons of Shyam Singh and residents of Bhawanbari, reached the petrol pump on a motorcycle on Friday morning. Several other bikers were already waiting in line. Arun reportedly said that he had made an online payment of Rs 210 for petrol. However, around the same time, another biker paid Rs 110 in cash to the employee.

Allegedly, a pump employee identified as Golu mistakenly filled Arun’s motorcycle with only Rs 110 worth of petrol instead of Rs 210. This led to an argument between Arun and the petrol pump staff. The verbal exchange soon turned into a physical fight involving people from both sides.

गोरखपुर: त्यौहारी सीजन में पेट्रोल पंप पर पेट्रोल भरवाने को लेकर पेट्रोल पंप के कर्मचारी औए ग्राहकों के बीच मारपीट हो गई। तोड़फोड़ भी की गई। कई लोग जख्मी हैं। https://t.co/E0gVRFN2HF — Shahnawaz(News24) (@Shahnawazreport) November 7, 2026

Fight Continues Even After Police Arrive

The petrol pump employees called the police through Dial 112. However, by the time the police reached the spot, several people had gathered there. The situation reportedly became more chaotic, with both sides exchanging punches and hitting each other with sticks. What made the situation more serious was that the fight allegedly continued even in the presence of police personnel.

Customers panicked as the violence broke out. Some reportedly abandoned their motorcycles and ran away from the petrol pump. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media and is being widely shared.

Two Employees Injured, Two Youths Detained

Following information from Dial 112 constable Bhim Yadav, three sub-inspectors and other police personnel from the local police station reached the spot. The police eventually brought the situation under control and detained Arun and Arjun. The injured petrol pump employees, Sonu and Golu, were sent for medical treatment.

Police personnel have also been deployed at the petrol pump as a precautionary measure. The petrol pump owner is expected to submit a written complaint after arriving at the location.