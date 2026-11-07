LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > He Paid Rs 210 Online For Petrol, But Got Fuel Worth Only Rs 110, Heated Argument Then Turns Into A Shocking Fight At Gorakhpur Pump, Here’s What Happened

He Paid Rs 210 Online For Petrol, But Got Fuel Worth Only Rs 110, Heated Argument Then Turns Into A Shocking Fight At Gorakhpur Pump, Here’s What Happened

A dispute over filling Rs 210 worth of petrol instead of Rs 110 at a Gorakhpur petrol pump quickly turned into a violent clash. Two employees were injured, while police detained two youths.

Gorakhpur Petrol Pump Fight, Rs 210 Payment Dispute Turns Violent (Photo: X)
Gorakhpur Petrol Pump Fight, Rs 210 Payment Dispute Turns Violent (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 19:56 IST

A dispute over the amount of petrol filled at a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur turned violent on Friday morning. Two customers allegedly got into a heated argument with petrol pump employees after being given less fuel than they had paid for. The argument soon escalated into a physical fight, leaving two employees injured.

The incident took place at Durga Automobile, an Indian Oil petrol pump in Goliganj on the Gorakhpur-Sonauli Highway. Police detained two youths in connection with the incident.

You Might Be Interested In

Rs 210 Payment, But Only Rs 110 Worth Of Petrol Filled

According to reports, Arun and Arjun, sons of Shyam Singh and residents of Bhawanbari, reached the petrol pump on a motorcycle on Friday morning. Several other bikers were already waiting in line. Arun reportedly said that he had made an online payment of Rs 210 for petrol. However, around the same time, another biker paid Rs 110 in cash to the employee.

Allegedly, a pump employee identified as Golu mistakenly filled Arun’s motorcycle with only Rs 110 worth of petrol instead of Rs 210. This led to an argument between Arun and the petrol pump staff. The verbal exchange soon turned into a physical fight involving people from both sides.

Fight Continues Even After Police Arrive

The petrol pump employees called the police through Dial 112. However, by the time the police reached the spot, several people had gathered there. The situation reportedly became more chaotic, with both sides exchanging punches and hitting each other with sticks. What made the situation more serious was that the fight allegedly continued even in the presence of police personnel. 

Customers panicked as the violence broke out. Some reportedly abandoned their motorcycles and ran away from the petrol pump. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media and is being widely shared.

Two Employees Injured, Two Youths Detained

Following information from Dial 112 constable Bhim Yadav, three sub-inspectors and other police personnel from the local police station reached the spot. The police eventually brought the situation under control and detained Arun and Arjun. The injured petrol pump employees, Sonu and Golu, were sent for medical treatment.

Police personnel have also been deployed at the petrol pump as a precautionary measure. The petrol pump owner is expected to submit a written complaint after arriving at the location.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

He Paid Rs 210 Online For Petrol, But Got Fuel Worth Only Rs 110, Heated Argument Then Turns Into A Shocking Fight At Gorakhpur Pump, Here’s What Happened
Tags: crime newsFightGorakhpurIndian OilPetrol PumpPoliceup newsviral video

RELATED News

Doctor Claimed He Was Lured, Beaten And Robbed Of Expensive Phones, But Police Found Videos Of 10 Women And A Rape Complaint Against Him, Details Here

18-Year-Old Abducted From Auto In Bihar’s Sasaram, Gang-Raped By Driver And Accomplice; Both Arrested

41-Year-Old Man Checks Into Hyderabad Hotel for Business Trip, Suddenly Stops Answering Calls, Then Staff Find Him Dead Inside Room, Here’s What Happened

Lawrence Bishnoi Gangster Harry Boxer Arrested By US ICE In California; Accused Of Threatening Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty And Other Bollywood Stars

Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Woman Doctor’s Clinic In UP’s Raebareli Over Rs 11,000 Diwali Gift Demand; Patients Beaten, Clinic Vandalised

LATEST NEWS

Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot Declared Bankrupt Over Rs 12,668 Crore SBI Default, His Rs 600 Crore Repayment Plan Fails To Save Him

Masumi Mewawalla Brings Her Signature Couture Aesthetic to Coffee with Couples

Rs 42,000 for a TV Screen? Samsung Owner Questions Quality After Two Failures in 18 Months

Diwali 2026: Where To Place Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols? Check Puja Direction And Auspicious Timings

‘Crackerless Diwali Must Become A People’s Movement’: Supreme Court Calls For Collective Push Against Firecrackers

Rohit Sharma Breaks Shahid Afridi’s Massive ODI Record Against New Zealand, Creates History In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting To Create ODI History Despite Rare Failure Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Gurnoor Brar’s Four-Wicket Haul Powers India To Dramatic DLS Win In Rain-Hit Wellington

Why American Pistachios are Taking Over Modern Luxury Diwali Gifting Hampers

Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Woman Doctor’s Clinic In UP’s Raebareli Over Rs 11,000 Diwali Gift Demand; Patients Beaten, Clinic Vandalised

He Paid Rs 210 Online For Petrol, But Got Fuel Worth Only Rs 110, Heated Argument Then Turns Into A Shocking Fight At Gorakhpur Pump, Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

He Paid Rs 210 Online For Petrol, But Got Fuel Worth Only Rs 110, Heated Argument Then Turns Into A Shocking Fight At Gorakhpur Pump, Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

He Paid Rs 210 Online For Petrol, But Got Fuel Worth Only Rs 110, Heated Argument Then Turns Into A Shocking Fight At Gorakhpur Pump, Here’s What Happened
He Paid Rs 210 Online For Petrol, But Got Fuel Worth Only Rs 110, Heated Argument Then Turns Into A Shocking Fight At Gorakhpur Pump, Here’s What Happened
He Paid Rs 210 Online For Petrol, But Got Fuel Worth Only Rs 110, Heated Argument Then Turns Into A Shocking Fight At Gorakhpur Pump, Here’s What Happened
He Paid Rs 210 Online For Petrol, But Got Fuel Worth Only Rs 110, Heated Argument Then Turns Into A Shocking Fight At Gorakhpur Pump, Here’s What Happened
He Paid Rs 210 Online For Petrol, But Got Fuel Worth Only Rs 110, Heated Argument Then Turns Into A Shocking Fight At Gorakhpur Pump, Here’s What Happened

QUICK LINKS