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Home > Regionals News > He Promised to Delete Her Private Photos for Rs 50,000, Took the Money and Then Made Them Viral, Shocking Crime Case Emerges From Bihar

He Promised to Delete Her Private Photos for Rs 50,000, Took the Money and Then Made Them Viral, Shocking Crime Case Emerges From Bihar

A man allegedly raped a married woman at knifepoint, took objectionable photographs and demanded ₹50,000 to delete them. Despite receiving the money, he allegedly shared the images on social media.

Married woman allegedly raped at knifepoint in Bihar, man demands Rs 50,000 to delete photos (Photo: X)
Married woman allegedly raped at knifepoint in Bihar, man demands Rs 50,000 to delete photos (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 17:10 IST

A shocking case of alleged rape, blackmail and cybercrime has emerged from Araria district in Bihar. A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a married woman at knifepoint, taking objectionable photographs and extorting ₹50,000 by threatening to share them online. The incident came to light after the victim approached the Palasi police station and filed a written complaint. Police registered an FIR against the accused and his mother. The main accused, identified as Rishi Kumar Mandal, has been arrested.

Accused Allegedly Entered Woman’s House When Husband Was Away

According to the FIR, the victim’s husband lives abroad for work. The accused, who belongs to the same village, had allegedly been stalking and harassing her for nearly two years. The woman alleged that about a year ago, the accused entered her house when she was sleeping after dinner. He allegedly threatened her with a knife and raped her.

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During the incident, he also took objectionable photographs of her on his mobile phone. He then threatened to make the pictures go viral if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Demanded ₹50,000 to Delete Objectionable Photos

The victim further alleged that when she approached the accused’s mother, Jaiman Devi, for help, she abused her and drove her away. The accused later allegedly demanded ₹50,000 in exchange for deleting the photographs. Fearing public humiliation, the woman agreed to pay the amount.

However, even after receiving the money, the accused allegedly shared her objectionable photographs on social media around three months ago.

Accused Threatened Woman Over Phone

When the victim protested against the circulation of the photographs, the accused allegedly began threatening her over the phone. He reportedly pressured her to commit suicide and also threatened to kill her. Unable to bear the harassment, the woman finally approached the police for justice.

Police Arrest Main Accused, Further Investigation Underway

Palasi police station in-charge Mithilesh Kumar confirmed the arrest. Police registered an FIR against Rishi Kumar Mandal and his mother, Jaiman Devi, under relevant legal provisions. The main accused was produced before a court on Friday and subsequently sent to judicial custody. Police said further investigation is underway to examine other aspects of the case.

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He Promised to Delete Her Private Photos for Rs 50,000, Took the Money and Then Made Them Viral, Shocking Crime Case Emerges From Bihar
Tags: Arariabiharblackmailcrime newscybercrimeExtortionPalasiPolice ArrestRape CaseSocial Media

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He Promised to Delete Her Private Photos for Rs 50,000, Took the Money and Then Made Them Viral, Shocking Crime Case Emerges From Bihar

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He Promised to Delete Her Private Photos for Rs 50,000, Took the Money and Then Made Them Viral, Shocking Crime Case Emerges From Bihar

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He Promised to Delete Her Private Photos for Rs 50,000, Took the Money and Then Made Them Viral, Shocking Crime Case Emerges From Bihar
He Promised to Delete Her Private Photos for Rs 50,000, Took the Money and Then Made Them Viral, Shocking Crime Case Emerges From Bihar
He Promised to Delete Her Private Photos for Rs 50,000, Took the Money and Then Made Them Viral, Shocking Crime Case Emerges From Bihar
He Promised to Delete Her Private Photos for Rs 50,000, Took the Money and Then Made Them Viral, Shocking Crime Case Emerges From Bihar
He Promised to Delete Her Private Photos for Rs 50,000, Took the Money and Then Made Them Viral, Shocking Crime Case Emerges From Bihar

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