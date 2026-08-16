“He Pulled the Trigger”: Injured Security Personnel Describes Chaos After Passenger’s Pistol Fired At Varanasi Airport

Tension gripped Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Sunday after a passenger’s licensed pistol accidentally discharged during a routine security screening. The incident resulted in injuries to two security personnel. The passenger, identified as Kamlesh Kedarnath Rai from Azamgarh, was traveling to Mumbai with his wife. The firearm, a 7.62 mm pistol, was being inspected as part of mandatory pre-flight security protocols when a round was discharged, ricocheting and striking two members of the Airport Authority of India’s security team.

Eyewitness Account: How the Incident Unfolded

The two injured personnel, Rohit Raj and Suman Kumari, were performing their duties at the time of the incident. Rohit Raj, recounting the event to the news agency PTI, stated, “The passenger declared the weapon for inspection and placed it on the desk. He removed the magazine to show it was unloaded. However, within seconds, he pulled the trigger. We are unsure why he did it—perhaps out of frustration or negligence.”

Suman Kumari, who sustained injuries to both her legs, explained the standard screening procedure: “We are required to verify the weapon’s documents, check the ammunition, and ensure the firearm is unloaded. The passenger told us, ‘See, it is unloaded.’ To demonstrate this, he pulled the trigger, at which point the gun discharged.”

VIDEO | Varanasi: Injured cargo screener Rohit Raj, recalling the accidental firing of a passenger’s pistol during screening at Varanasi airport, says, “The passenger first removed the magazine and checked it. It was loaded. He then pressed the trigger downwards and the weapon… pic.twitter.com/wmJiGRNKjt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2026

Official Response from the Ministry of Civil Aviation

The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed the incident in an official statement: “The passenger was escorted to the designated screening area to complete mandatory security formalities. During the handling and inspection of the weapon, a round was accidentally discharged. The projectile ricocheted and caused injuries to two screening personnel, Rohit Raj and Suman Kumari.”

Both staff members were immediately rushed to the New Laxmi Trauma Centre for medical treatment. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has launched a formal investigation into the matter, focusing on whether the passenger followed the prescribed safety procedures for the handling and carriage of licensed weapons at airports. Authorities have stated that appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

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