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Home > Regionals News > “He Pulled the Trigger”: Injured Security Personnel Describes Chaos After Passenger’s Pistol Fired At Varanasi Airport

“He Pulled the Trigger”: Injured Security Personnel Describes Chaos After Passenger’s Pistol Fired At Varanasi Airport

Two security screeners were injured at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Sunday after a passenger’s licensed pistol accidentally discharged during a mandatory weapons inspection.

Investigation underway at Varanasi Airport after a passenger’s gun fired during pre-flight screening. (Source:Internet)
Investigation underway at Varanasi Airport after a passenger’s gun fired during pre-flight screening. (Source:Internet)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 23:29 IST

Tension gripped Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Sunday after a passenger’s licensed pistol accidentally discharged during a routine security screening. The incident resulted in injuries to two security personnel. The passenger, identified as Kamlesh Kedarnath Rai from Azamgarh, was traveling to Mumbai with his wife. The firearm, a 7.62 mm pistol, was being inspected as part of mandatory pre-flight security protocols when a round was discharged, ricocheting and striking two members of the Airport Authority of India’s security team.

Eyewitness Account: How the Incident Unfolded

The two injured personnel, Rohit Raj and Suman Kumari, were performing their duties at the time of the incident. Rohit Raj, recounting the event to the news agency PTI, stated, “The passenger declared the weapon for inspection and placed it on the desk. He removed the magazine to show it was unloaded. However, within seconds, he pulled the trigger. We are unsure why he did it—perhaps out of frustration or negligence.”

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Suman Kumari, who sustained injuries to both her legs, explained the standard screening procedure: “We are required to verify the weapon’s documents, check the ammunition, and ensure the firearm is unloaded. The passenger told us, ‘See, it is unloaded.’ To demonstrate this, he pulled the trigger, at which point the gun discharged.”

Official Response from the Ministry of Civil Aviation

The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed the incident in an official statement: “The passenger was escorted to the designated screening area to complete mandatory security formalities. During the handling and inspection of the weapon, a round was accidentally discharged. The projectile ricocheted and caused injuries to two screening personnel, Rohit Raj and Suman Kumari.”

Both staff members were immediately rushed to the New Laxmi Trauma Centre for medical treatment. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has launched a formal investigation into the matter, focusing on whether the passenger followed the prescribed safety procedures for the handling and carriage of licensed weapons at airports. Authorities have stated that appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

Also Read: NLSIU Opposes CJI Surya Kant’s Convocation Invitation After NALSAR Row

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“He Pulled the Trigger”: Injured Security Personnel Describes Chaos After Passenger’s Pistol Fired At Varanasi Airport
Tags: accidental gun discharge Varanasiairport security screening injuryaranasi Airport firinghome-hero-pos-2Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport newsVaranasi airport incident

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“He Pulled the Trigger”: Injured Security Personnel Describes Chaos After Passenger’s Pistol Fired At Varanasi Airport

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“He Pulled the Trigger”: Injured Security Personnel Describes Chaos After Passenger’s Pistol Fired At Varanasi Airport

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“He Pulled the Trigger”: Injured Security Personnel Describes Chaos After Passenger’s Pistol Fired At Varanasi Airport
“He Pulled the Trigger”: Injured Security Personnel Describes Chaos After Passenger’s Pistol Fired At Varanasi Airport
“He Pulled the Trigger”: Injured Security Personnel Describes Chaos After Passenger’s Pistol Fired At Varanasi Airport
“He Pulled the Trigger”: Injured Security Personnel Describes Chaos After Passenger’s Pistol Fired At Varanasi Airport

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