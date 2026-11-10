LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut

He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut

Six-year-old Harsh died after a loud Diwali firecracker blast frightened him, causing him to fall and suffer a serious head injury at his home in Meerut.

He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut
He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 16:36 IST

A boy standing at his doorway to watch Diwali celebrations died after a loud firecracker frightened him, he ran inside and fell hard on the floor. Six-year-old Harsh suffered a serious head injury. He was admitted to a private hospital, where he died on Monday during treatment. The incident took place in Shiv Shakti Nagar under Brahmpuri police station limits on Diwali night. Police say the family has not made any complaint.

A Child at the Door

On Diwali night, Harsh stood at the door of his home, watching the festive mood outside. He was the son of Neeraj, who works at a printing press. The street was lit and noisy, as is usual on the festival. Nothing in the information available suggests that anyone expected harm that night.

You Might Be Interested In

The Blast Next Door

A young man in the neighbourhood was bursting firecrackers. Suddenly, one went off with a very loud sound. The noise frightened Harsh badly. In panic, he ran towards the inside of the house to protect himself.

A Fall on the Floor

As he ran, he lost his balance and fell heavily on the floor. He suffered a serious head injury. The input does not say exactly where in the house it happened or how his family first reacted. The input also gives the day of Diwali night as Sunday.

Rush to the Hospital

His family took him urgently to a private hospital. According to the report, doctors admitted him and tried to save him. The input does not name the hospital or describe his treatment. On Monday, while he was being treated, Harsh died.

A Home Falls Silent

When the news of his death arrived, his father, Neeraj, and the other family members were overcome with grief. A house that had been celebrating Diwali was now filled with mourning. The input does not describe other details about the family.

What the Police Say

According to police, the family has not made any complaint. The body was sent for post mortem, and the funeral has been carried out, as the input says. No case has been reported against the neighbour who set off the firecracker.

A Warning About Firecrackers

The incident shows that firecrackers can cause harm without directly hurting anyone. Loud noise can frighten young children, and a panicked run can lead to a fall. Health and safety guidelines usually advise caution around fireworks, particularly near small children, but no official has commented on this case.

What Happens Next?

Will the family decide to file a complaint, or will the matter end with their grief? Will local authorities use the case to remind residents to be careful with firecrackers near children? Will neighbours rethink how they celebrate in crowded lanes? And how will a father who lost his six-year-old son after a festival night recover? For now, a quiet home in Shiv Shakti Nagar is left with a question no one can answer.

Also Read: Betrayed His Wife? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Linked to Chinese ‘Spy’ Rumours; $7.4 Billion Wealth Loss in Just 30 Minutes

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut

RELATED News

Man Working In Germany Sends Money For Property Back Home, Accuses Parents, Brother And Sister-In-Law Of Rs 2 Crore Fraud

Odisha Government Sub-Registrar on Probation Caught Taking Rs 7,000 Bribe, Arrested

Who Is Bahubali Anant Singh’s US-Educated Son-in-Law Rishikesh Kumar? Royal Wedding to Host 4 Lakh Guests, 150 Dishes, 10-Bigha Pandal and Horse Race

15 Days, 3 Rounds, 7 Murders in Sasural: Mysuru Cab Driver Used Sleeping Pills-Stones; Wife and 6 Others Went Missing One by One- How the Mystery Uncovered?

Caught on CCTV: Young Men Set Off Fireworks, But A Rocket Suddenly Veers Towards Stockpile Inside The House Premises—What Happens Next Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Shaji Kumar Dies At 57: Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam, Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban Among His Last Films

‘101 Per Cent Aa Rahe Hain’: Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours, Says ‘Pehle Poha Khaayenge’

Betrayed His Wife? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Linked To Chinese ‘Spy’ Rumours; $7.4 Billion Wealth Loss In Just 30 Minutes

Watch: Delhi Gets Its Own River Safari! Namo Yamuna Ride To Offer 40-Minute Cruise In AC Electric Boats

WATCH VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Smashes Maiden U19 Asia Cup Century With 160-Run Knock Against UAE | IND-U19 vs UAE-U19

‘What Festival Is There At 11 PM?’: Pawan Kalyan’s Ex-Wife Renu Desai Questions People Bursting Firecrackers Till 3 AM For 3 Days

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul OUT; Tilak Varma Among 3 IN: Check India’s Revised Squad For Last 2 ODIs vs New Zealand

Watch Video: ‘Definitely Not In Our Bed…’ Sidharth Malhotra’s Cheeky Remark As Pregnant Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump On Koffee With Karan 9

Patna High Court Cancels Bail, Supreme Court Restores It: What Happened In Bihar Hospital’s Rs 4000 Bribery Case?

Spotted an Equity Opportunity but Short on Funds? Here’s How MTF can help

He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut
He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut
He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut
He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut
He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut

QUICK LINKS