He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut

A boy standing at his doorway to watch Diwali celebrations died after a loud firecracker frightened him, he ran inside and fell hard on the floor. Six-year-old Harsh suffered a serious head injury. He was admitted to a private hospital, where he died on Monday during treatment. The incident took place in Shiv Shakti Nagar under Brahmpuri police station limits on Diwali night. Police say the family has not made any complaint.

A Child at the Door

On Diwali night, Harsh stood at the door of his home, watching the festive mood outside. He was the son of Neeraj, who works at a printing press. The street was lit and noisy, as is usual on the festival. Nothing in the information available suggests that anyone expected harm that night.

The Blast Next Door

A young man in the neighbourhood was bursting firecrackers. Suddenly, one went off with a very loud sound. The noise frightened Harsh badly. In panic, he ran towards the inside of the house to protect himself.

A Fall on the Floor

As he ran, he lost his balance and fell heavily on the floor. He suffered a serious head injury. The input does not say exactly where in the house it happened or how his family first reacted. The input also gives the day of Diwali night as Sunday.

Rush to the Hospital

His family took him urgently to a private hospital. According to the report, doctors admitted him and tried to save him. The input does not name the hospital or describe his treatment. On Monday, while he was being treated, Harsh died.

A Home Falls Silent

When the news of his death arrived, his father, Neeraj, and the other family members were overcome with grief. A house that had been celebrating Diwali was now filled with mourning. The input does not describe other details about the family.

What the Police Say

According to police, the family has not made any complaint. The body was sent for post mortem, and the funeral has been carried out, as the input says. No case has been reported against the neighbour who set off the firecracker.

A Warning About Firecrackers

The incident shows that firecrackers can cause harm without directly hurting anyone. Loud noise can frighten young children, and a panicked run can lead to a fall. Health and safety guidelines usually advise caution around fireworks, particularly near small children, but no official has commented on this case.

What Happens Next?

Will the family decide to file a complaint, or will the matter end with their grief? Will local authorities use the case to remind residents to be careful with firecrackers near children? Will neighbours rethink how they celebrate in crowded lanes? And how will a father who lost his six-year-old son after a festival night recover? For now, a quiet home in Shiv Shakti Nagar is left with a question no one can answer.

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