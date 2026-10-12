He Refused to Withdraw Daughter’s Gang-Rape Case, Then His Body Was Found Hanging in Jaipur

A month after his daughter was allegedly gang-raped in Jaipur, a 58-year-old man was found hanging near his home. Now, his family has alleged that the men accused in the sexual assault case murdered him for refusing to withdraw the complaint, prompting police to register a murder case. The man’s body was discovered on July 5 in an open space near his house. Police initially registered a case of suicide and began investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. However, a complaint filed by his wife has now raised suspicions of murder and alleged a conspiracy to make the death appear to be a suicide.

Daughter Allegedly Gang-Raped After Being Kidnapped in Jaipur

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s wife, her daughter was allegedly kidnapped in June and gang-raped by one man and three accomplices in Jaipur’s Kalwar area. The woman returned home two days later, following which her statements were recorded and a gang-rape case was registered against four accused. Police subsequently arrested the accused after an investigation.

Family Claims Accused Threatened Father Over Rape Case

The family has alleged that the accused continued to threaten them after the case was registered. One of the accused was also allegedly threatening to kill the woman’s father if he refused to withdraw the complaint. The threats have now become a key part of the family’s allegations surrounding the 58-year-old man’s death. His wife has accused all four men of conspiring to murder her husband because the family refused to back down from the case.

Wife Alleges Murder Was Made to Look Like Suicide

In her complaint, the victim’s wife alleged that the four accused killed her husband and hung his body from a fan to make the incident appear to be a suicide. The allegations have cast fresh doubt on the circumstances of the man’s death, which was initially treated as a suicide. However, the claims remain allegations, and the police investigation will determine whether the death was a murder.

Police Register Murder Case as Investigation Continues

Circle Inspector Dilip Singh said a police team reached the spot on July 5 after receiving information that the man’s body had been found. Officers collected evidence, and the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination the following day. Police have now registered a murder case based on the wife’s complaint and are investigating the allegations. Further details about the findings of the investigation have not been provided.