He Returned Home to Celebrate Diwali, But a Fight Over Firecrackers Ended With a Bullet in His Head; Here’s What Happened Next

A Diwali celebration turned into a nightmare for a family in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat after a 26-year-old man was shot in the head following a dispute over bursting firecrackers. The victim, Saurabh Tomar, is posted with the security team at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Saurabh had returned to his village to celebrate Diwali with his family. He was bursting crackers outside his house in Gopalpur Khadana when an argument broke out with two neighbours.

Firecracker Dispute Turns Violent in Baghpat

According to police, the incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday. Saurabh and his family were bursting crackers on the road when neighbours Dheeraj and Monu objected to it. The disagreement soon turned into a heated argument between the brothers and Saurabh’s brother, Vineet, 28.

Police said Dheeraj allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and opened fire. The bullet first hit a wall before striking Saurabh in the head. The accused also allegedly assaulted Vineet and threatened the family before fleeing.

Saurabh was rushed to a hospital, where doctors performed surgery and removed the bullet. His condition is now reported to be stable.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Staffer Has a Nine-Month-Old Child

Police have registered an FIR against Dheeraj and Monu on charges of attempt to murder. Circle Officer Anshu Jain said, “Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.”

Saurabh’s father, Janakraj, alleged that the accused had an old dispute with the family. “Saurabh and Vineet were bursting crackers when the accused arrived and attacked them. They have an old enmity with our family,” he claimed.

Saurabh has reportedly been posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan for seven years. He got married around two years ago and has a nine-month-old child.

Toy Dispute at Budaun Fair Ends in Murder

In another shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 25-year-old man was killed and another seriously injured following a dispute over buying toys at a fair in Budaun’s Dataganj town. Police said an argument broke out at a toy stall run by the accused and his son on Saturday evening. During the dispute, Mohammad Waris, 30, allegedly attacked Hritik Singh, 26, and Rohit Kumar, 25, with a knife.

Both were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared Rohit dead. Hritik was later referred to a hospital in Bareilly. Police arrested Rais Ahmed, 60, while efforts are underway to arrest his son.

Dataganj SHO Rishipal Singh said, “The incident stemmed from a dispute over money. There was no history of any previous enmity between the two sides.”

Police also recovered the bloodstained clothes and knife allegedly hidden by Rais Ahmed in a plastic bag near an isolated road.