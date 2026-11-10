LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > He Returned Home to Celebrate Diwali, But a Fight Over Firecrackers Ended With a Bullet in His Head; Here’s What Happened Next

He Returned Home to Celebrate Diwali, But a Fight Over Firecrackers Ended With a Bullet in His Head; Here’s What Happened Next

A Diwali celebration turned violent in UP's Baghpat after a dispute over firecrackers left a Rashtrapati Bhavan security staffer fighting for his life. In a separate incident in Budaun, a toy-buying dispute at a fair ended in murder.

Rashtrapati Bhavan security staffer shot in head after firecracker dispute
Rashtrapati Bhavan security staffer shot in head after firecracker dispute

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 22:31 IST

A Diwali celebration turned into a nightmare for a family in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat after a 26-year-old man was shot in the head following a dispute over bursting firecrackers. The victim, Saurabh Tomar, is posted with the security team at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Saurabh had returned to his village to celebrate Diwali with his family. He was bursting crackers outside his house in Gopalpur Khadana when an argument broke out with two neighbours.

Firecracker Dispute Turns Violent in Baghpat

According to police, the incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday. Saurabh and his family were bursting crackers on the road when neighbours Dheeraj and Monu objected to it. The disagreement soon turned into a heated argument between the brothers and Saurabh’s brother, Vineet, 28.

You Might Be Interested In

Police said Dheeraj allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and opened fire. The bullet first hit a wall before striking Saurabh in the head. The accused also allegedly assaulted Vineet and threatened the family before fleeing.

Saurabh was rushed to a hospital, where doctors performed surgery and removed the bullet. His condition is now reported to be stable.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Staffer Has a Nine-Month-Old Child

Police have registered an FIR against Dheeraj and Monu on charges of attempt to murder. Circle Officer Anshu Jain said, “Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.”

Saurabh’s father, Janakraj, alleged that the accused had an old dispute with the family. “Saurabh and Vineet were bursting crackers when the accused arrived and attacked them. They have an old enmity with our family,” he claimed.

Saurabh has reportedly been posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan for seven years. He got married around two years ago and has a nine-month-old child.

Toy Dispute at Budaun Fair Ends in Murder

In another shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 25-year-old man was killed and another seriously injured following a dispute over buying toys at a fair in Budaun’s Dataganj town. Police said an argument broke out at a toy stall run by the accused and his son on Saturday evening. During the dispute, Mohammad Waris, 30, allegedly attacked Hritik Singh, 26, and Rohit Kumar, 25, with a knife.

Both were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared Rohit dead. Hritik was later referred to a hospital in Bareilly. Police arrested Rais Ahmed, 60, while efforts are underway to arrest his son.

Dataganj SHO Rishipal Singh said, “The incident stemmed from a dispute over money. There was no history of any previous enmity between the two sides.”

Police also recovered the bloodstained clothes and knife allegedly hidden by Rais Ahmed in a plastic bag near an isolated road.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

He Returned Home to Celebrate Diwali, But a Fight Over Firecrackers Ended With a Bullet in His Head; Here’s What Happened Next
Tags: Baghpat NewsBudaun Murdercrime newsDiwali ViolenceFirecracker RowFiring Casehome-hero-pos-4knife attackUP Crimeup police

RELATED News

3 Teenagers Fleeing in Fear of Police Patrol, Jump Into Pond and Drown in MP’s Shahdol- What Happened Next?

Caught on Cam: Family Members Cry For Help As Toll Employees Attack Them With Iron Barrier At Gurugram Plaza, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Chhath Puja at Mumbai’s Chowpatty Denied: Bombay High Court Cites Public Order, Health Concerns

Watch Video: Man Arrives With Stick and Bucket Full of Kaju-Badam, Monkey Troop Gathers Around Him With Their Babies; What Happens Next Wins Hearts

Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur

LATEST NEWS

Will It Rain or Remain Sunny Tomorrow? Check November 11 Weather Forecast as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and J&K Brace for Changing Conditions

Digital Arrest Scams Are Leaving Families Financially Shattered, Supreme Court Now Wants WhatsApp and Banks to Take Responsibility

Mumbai Police Issues Security Alert For Bollywood Stars After Tiger Shroff Firing; Why Actors Have Been Asked To Avoid Crowds

Caught On Cam: Israeli Tourist Pushes Sri Lankan Guide Into Sea As Others Watch, Then Defends The Act As A Joke, Here’s What Happened

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Develops Permanent Green Line Days After One UI 9 Update, 2023 Buyer Questions Premium Quality

‘We Imagined Him Watching Our Boys Grow Up’: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Mourn Guard Who Died In Building Fire

Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur

9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen found Dead as Boat Capsizes Off Andhra Coast

Man Working In Germany Sends Money For Property Back Home, Accuses Parents, Brother And Sister-In-Law Of Rs 2 Crore Fraud

He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut

He Returned Home to Celebrate Diwali, But a Fight Over Firecrackers Ended With a Bullet in His Head; Here’s What Happened Next

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

He Returned Home to Celebrate Diwali, But a Fight Over Firecrackers Ended With a Bullet in His Head; Here’s What Happened Next

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

He Returned Home to Celebrate Diwali, But a Fight Over Firecrackers Ended With a Bullet in His Head; Here’s What Happened Next
He Returned Home to Celebrate Diwali, But a Fight Over Firecrackers Ended With a Bullet in His Head; Here’s What Happened Next
He Returned Home to Celebrate Diwali, But a Fight Over Firecrackers Ended With a Bullet in His Head; Here’s What Happened Next
He Returned Home to Celebrate Diwali, But a Fight Over Firecrackers Ended With a Bullet in His Head; Here’s What Happened Next
He Returned Home to Celebrate Diwali, But a Fight Over Firecrackers Ended With a Bullet in His Head; Here’s What Happened Next

QUICK LINKS