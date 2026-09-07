He Saved Lives for Decades, But Was Left Alone at 85: BHU Contacted Dr TK Lahiri’s Family in Kolkata, They Refused to Come

A controversy has emerged at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) over an allegation involving 85-year-old Padma Shri awardee Prof TK Lahiri. The veteran doctor has been admitted to the BHU ICU for around eight months. The matter came to light after an email, reportedly sent by a woman claiming to be Prof Lahiri’s niece, reached senior BHU officials. The email alleged that a doctor involved in his care abused and slapped him on September 1.

According to the complaint, the alleged assault left injuries on Prof Lahiri’s cheek, temple and around his eye. The allegations quickly circulated on social media, triggering concern among people familiar with Prof Lahiri’s long association with BHU and his work as a doctor.

What Did The Email Allegedly Claim?

The woman who sent the email reportedly identified herself as Prof Lahiri’s niece. She alleged that the doctor caring for him not only abused him but also slapped him. The allegations have not been established. BHU administration has rejected the claim at first glance, while officials have said that the matter will be examined.

The controversy has drawn attention because of Prof Lahiri’s reputation as a doctor who dedicated much of his life to medical service. He is also known for continuing to treat patients without charging fees after retirement.

BHU Says Prof TK Lahiri Has Severe Dementia

BHU Institute of Medical Sciences Director Prof SN Sankhwar said Prof Lahiri is an inspiration for doctors at the university. He said the Padma Shri awardee is suffering from severe dementia and has been in the BHU ICU for eight months. A medical team led by his former student, Dr Arvind Pandey, has been looking after him. Prof Sankhwar defended the medical team and said Dr Pandey was serving his former teacher with dedication.

He also said that he, along with Dean Prof Sanjay Gupta and Sir Sunder Lal Hospital Medical Superintendent Prof Puneet, had met Prof Lahiri. According to him, Prof Lahiri was doing well at the time and spoke with the officials. However, he added that dementia affects his mental condition and that he can sometimes display difficult or stubborn behaviour.

BHU To Investigate Slap Allegation

Prof Sanjay Gupta said a team of doctors is already taking care of Prof Lahiri. He added that another multispecialist team has been formed on the director’s instructions to provide further care. Medical Superintendent Prof Puneet said the allegation did not appear credible at first glance.

“First glance, it does not seem that anyone would raise a hand on Lahiri sir, especially his own student,” he said, according to the report. However, he added that since the allegation had been made, an investigation would be conducted to establish what actually happened.

Doctor Arvind Pandey Responds To Allegations

Dr Arvind Pandey, who has been accused in the email, declined to give a detailed statement directly. He said the senior officials were already investigating the matter.

He said, “when our senior officers are already investigating, I will say whatever I have to say to them.”

Pandey also reportedly shared his account in a doctors’ group at BHU. According to his explanation, Prof Lahiri’s dementia sometimes leads to difficult behaviour. He claimed that the elderly doctor sometimes spits at caregivers and abuses them when they try to clean him.

Pandey said the team had gone to clean Prof Lahiri after he had soiled himself. He claimed that the doctor resisted and that the team had to restrain him during the cleaning process.

He said any injuries may have occurred during that struggle. He also strongly denied deliberately slapping his former teacher, saying, “he is my guru, how can I slap him?”

Prof TK Lahiri’s Family Reportedly Stayed Away

BHU officials also said that no close family member had visited Prof Lahiri during his eight-month ICU stay. According to Prof Sankhwar, his brother’s and sister’s families live in Kolkata. BHU officials reportedly contacted them and offered to let them take responsibility for his care.

However, they allegedly declined, saying they did not have a close relationship with him. BHU has said it is currently covering his treatment and care.

What Happens Next?

The Prof TK Lahiri controversy at BHU is now likely to be decided by the inquiry. While the email has triggered serious allegations, there is currently no established finding that Prof Lahiri was assaulted. BHU officials have indicated that the investigation will determine what happened on September 1. Until then, the allegations remain unproven.