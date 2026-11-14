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Home > Regionals News > He Saw His 21-Year-Old Girlfriend Eating Pizza With Her Former Teacher, Then Allegedly Killed Him With A Butcher’s Knife: Agra’s Chilling Murder Story

He Saw His 21-Year-Old Girlfriend Eating Pizza With Her Former Teacher, Then Allegedly Killed Him With A Butcher’s Knife: Agra’s Chilling Murder Story

A 58-year-old Agra teacher was allegedly murdered by his former student's boyfriend over suspicions involving his girlfriend. Police say the accused used a butcher's knife and left a misleading message.

He Saw His 21-Year-Old Girlfriend Eating Pizza With Her Former Teacher, Then Allegedly Killed Him With A Butcher’s Knife: Agra’s Chilling Murder Story
He Saw His 21-Year-Old Girlfriend Eating Pizza With Her Former Teacher, Then Allegedly Killed Him With A Butcher’s Knife: Agra’s Chilling Murder Story

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 17:46 IST

For four days, a coaching centre in Agra was a source of a mystery behind closed doors. The mystery only became apparent when the smell gave away the presence of a dead teacher along with a misleading note that was left by the killer on the board.

A Teacher Who Wasn’t Coming Home

Om Prakash Yadav, 58, has been a resident of Agra for around three decades. Native of Kathika village in Rasulabad, Kanpur Dehat, the victim was working as a teacher at Shivalik Cambridge School in Sector 7. Also, he owned a coaching centre at BS Plaza in Sector 3 which comes under the jurisdiction of the Jagdishpura police station.

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On November 2, he went to teach as per his routine. But on that day, the victim never came back home. Nobody knew about anything that had occurred at the coaching centre.

The smell of murder was leaked on November 6. Locals reported the smell to the police who after entering the room, found a decomposing body there.

According to the post mortem report, there were nine injuries inflicted on the victim, seven of which were with the help of a sharp-edged weapon.

A Word On The Board, And A Missing Scooter

Police found something else at the scene. On the coaching board, someone had written in marker a claim that Yadav was a rapist. Police now say the accused wrote it to mislead the investigation. Nothing in the police account supports the claim.

Yadav’s mobile phone and scooter were also missing.

A Call List Leads To A Former Student

Investigators went through his call records. One number stood out, with frequent conversations. It belonged to a 21 year old woman who had studied at his coaching about two years earlier.

When police questioned her, she named her boyfriend, Nikhil. She said they had been in a relationship for about 11 months.

The Pizza And The Suspicion

As per the police, Nikhil has reportedly seen his girlfriend eating pizza with Yadav previously. He then reportedly got angry and suspected Yadav of blackmailing her.

That evening of November 2 after the classes were over, he went to Yadav to inquire about his girlfriend, and wanted to examine his mobile phone.

As Per the Claims Of Police About What Happened Later

Additional DCP Manoj Kumar claims that an altercation occurred between the two individuals. It is reported that Yadav misbehaved with Nikhil and thrashed him. As per the police report, Nikhil, infuriated, killed Yadav using a knife which was used to cut meat.

Thereafter, as per police, he wrote the note on the board in order to divert the investigation, took away Yadav’s mobile and scooter and ran away.

He Met Her And Told Her Nothing

After the murder, Nikhil allegedly met his girlfriend and did not tell her anything. She came to know about the murder incident through police on November 6. Police initially booked her in the murder case but later realized that she had no role in it.

Why The Arrest Took Time

Nikhil lives in Prakash Nagar in Shahganj. He studied up to Class 11 and works at his father’s shoe shop. After the incident he kept moving between hiding places in Agra. CCTV footage did not show his face clearly, so police could not identify him at first.

Using surveillance and manual inputs, police traced him. He confessed during questioning. On his pointing out, police recovered the knife, the scooter, a helmet and his blood stained shirt. Nikhil has been arrested.

What Happens Next?

Will the evidence recovered hold up in court? What will the trial make of the claim that the teacher hit him first, which comes from the police account of what the accused said? Will the family of Om Prakash Yadav, and the former student, speak publicly? And what will the court decide about the message that was written to mislead?

The accused remains an accused until a court decides otherwise.

Also Read: WATCH VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Loses Life In Horrific Tigress Attack During TikTok Shoot In Pakistan; Police Probe Alleged Negligence

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He Saw His 21-Year-Old Girlfriend Eating Pizza With Her Former Teacher, Then Allegedly Killed Him With A Butcher’s Knife: Agra’s Chilling Murder Story

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He Saw His 21-Year-Old Girlfriend Eating Pizza With Her Former Teacher, Then Allegedly Killed Him With A Butcher’s Knife: Agra’s Chilling Murder Story

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He Saw His 21-Year-Old Girlfriend Eating Pizza With Her Former Teacher, Then Allegedly Killed Him With A Butcher’s Knife: Agra’s Chilling Murder Story
He Saw His 21-Year-Old Girlfriend Eating Pizza With Her Former Teacher, Then Allegedly Killed Him With A Butcher’s Knife: Agra’s Chilling Murder Story
He Saw His 21-Year-Old Girlfriend Eating Pizza With Her Former Teacher, Then Allegedly Killed Him With A Butcher’s Knife: Agra’s Chilling Murder Story
He Saw His 21-Year-Old Girlfriend Eating Pizza With Her Former Teacher, Then Allegedly Killed Him With A Butcher’s Knife: Agra’s Chilling Murder Story
He Saw His 21-Year-Old Girlfriend Eating Pizza With Her Former Teacher, Then Allegedly Killed Him With A Butcher’s Knife: Agra’s Chilling Murder Story

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