‘He Swore On Quran, Promised To Marry Me After IPL Auction’: Who Is The Lucknow Woman Accusing Cricketer Mohammad’s Shami’s Brother Of Rape

A woman hailing from Lucknow has made serious charges against Mohammed Kaif, the brother of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, accusing him of entering into a physical relationship with her under false pretenses of getting married with her in the coming months.

How Did the Charge Surface?

According to the victim, she and Kaif came in contact with each other for the first time on Instagram in 2020. According to her allegation, she made him aware of her history right at the beginning, telling him that she was divorced and that she had a son, adding that he never had any objections to it.

The Marriage Promise

The woman alleged that Kaif repeatedly assured her of marriage, so much so that she left her job as cabin crew with a Delhi based airline. She claimed that each time she brought up the subject of marriage, he would call her to the city he was in, where the alleged relationship would continue. She further alleged that Kaif had sworn on the Quran, promising to marry her once the IPL auction concluded.

The Hotel Hyatt Allegation

Of the instances mentioned specifically, the woman said that she met him on October 11, 2024, in Lucknow during which time the Bengal’s Ranji team was in Lucknow. Kaif allegedly called her at Hotel Hyatt in Gomti Nagar in Lucknow for their alleged relationship to continue. These instances, according to the woman, occurred in different cities over several months including Lucknow, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Legal Action Being Taken

The victim has already filed the complaint at both the Ashiyana and Vibhuti Khand Police Station and has also gone to DCP East’s office in connection with registering an FIR against Kaif. The victim stated that despite his influence and status, she wanted to pursue her case as she wants justice.

Unverified Aspects

As per the present information and report available, the above-mentioned allegations are only based on the statements made by the woman in question and as reported by Dainik Bhaskar. There has been no confirmation by the police till now of the registration of an FIR or even any comments on the issue by Mohammed Kaif or his family members.

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