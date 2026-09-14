LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > ‘He Swore On Quran, Promised To Marry Me After IPL Auction’: Who Is The Lucknow Woman Accusing Cricketer Mohammad’s Shami’s Brother Of Rape

‘He Swore On Quran, Promised To Marry Me After IPL Auction’: Who Is The Lucknow Woman Accusing Cricketer Mohammad’s Shami’s Brother Of Rape

A Lucknow woman has accused Mohammed Kaif, brother of cricketer Mohammed Shami, of promising marriage before allegedly having a physical relationship with her. Police FIR status remains unconfirmed.

Woman Accusing Cricketer Mohammad's Shami's Brother Of Rape. Image Credit: Instagram
Woman Accusing Cricketer Mohammad's Shami's Brother Of Rape. Image Credit: Instagram

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 17:40 IST

A woman hailing from Lucknow has made serious charges against Mohammed Kaif, the brother of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, accusing him of entering into a physical relationship with her under false pretenses of getting married with her in the coming months.

How Did the Charge Surface?

According to the victim, she and Kaif came in contact with each other for the first time on Instagram in 2020. According to her allegation, she made him aware of her history right at the beginning, telling him that she was divorced and that she had a son, adding that he never had any objections to it.

You Might Be Interested In

The Marriage Promise

The woman alleged that Kaif repeatedly assured her of marriage, so much so that she left her job as cabin crew with a Delhi based airline. She claimed that each time she brought up the subject of marriage, he would call her to the city he was in, where the alleged relationship would continue. She further alleged that Kaif had sworn on the Quran, promising to marry her once the IPL auction concluded.

The Hotel Hyatt Allegation

Of the instances mentioned specifically, the woman said that she met him on October 11, 2024, in Lucknow during which time the Bengal’s Ranji team was in Lucknow. Kaif allegedly called her at Hotel Hyatt in Gomti Nagar in Lucknow for their alleged relationship to continue. These instances, according to the woman, occurred in different cities over several months including Lucknow, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Legal Action Being Taken

The victim has already filed the complaint at both the Ashiyana and Vibhuti Khand Police Station and has also gone to DCP East’s office in connection with registering an FIR against Kaif. The victim stated that despite his influence and status, she wanted to pursue her case as she wants justice.

Unverified Aspects

As per the present information and report available, the above-mentioned allegations are only based on the statements made by the woman in question and as reported by Dainik Bhaskar. There has been no confirmation by the police till now of the registration of an FIR or even any comments on the issue by Mohammed Kaif or his family members.

Also read: Woman Goes Missing After Four Years Of Marriage, Husband Shocked To Discovered About Her Female Partner

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘He Swore On Quran, Promised To Marry Me After IPL Auction’: Who Is The Lucknow Woman Accusing Cricketer Mohammad’s Shami’s Brother Of Rape

RELATED News

Woman Goes Missing After Four Years Of Marriage, Husband Shocked To Discovered About Her Female Partner

BJP’s Big Gamble in Jaipur Civic Polls Backfires? 8 Muslim Candidates, 4 Lose as Results Shock Party

Delhi Defeat Wasn’t the End? AAP Stuns BJP-Congress With 31 Seats in Baran Civic Poll Result

Ghaziabad Lift Row Turns Ugly: Woman With Pet Dog Seen In Scuffle With Teacher, CCTV Captures The Fight

Guwahati Man Who Chopped Wife And Stored Her Pieces In Fridge Jumps From Police Vehicle, What Happened Next

LATEST NEWS

‘He Swore On Quran, Promised To Marry Me After IPL Auction’: Who Is The Lucknow Woman Accusing Cricketer Mohammad’s Shami’s Brother Of Rape

IND vs WI: When Will BCCI Announce Team India’s Squads For Home Series Against West Indies? Revealed

Inter Milan vs Udinese Serie A Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Lautaro Martínez Help His Side to Win? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More

Why Did This Pakistan Principal Keep 25 Private Videos? One Viral MMS Exposed A Shocking Scandal

Smriti Sinha Viral Video: Bhojpuri Actress’ Comment Sparks Pawan Singh Buzz, Here’s What She Actually Happened

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Matthias Jaissle’s Side Continue Flawless Run? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More

IEM-HEALS 2026: Where Global Health Innovation Meets Technology, Ideas and Impact

Greenpanel Launches ‘Hum Hain Greenpanel’ — An Anthem Celebrating Its People, Journey and Purpose

Jailed Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Finds Love Again At 52, Marries Billionaire Cameron O’Reilly

Neymar International Retirement: Will Brazil Star Reverse His Decision? Carlo Ancelotti Gives Fresh Update

‘He Swore On Quran, Promised To Marry Me After IPL Auction’: Who Is The Lucknow Woman Accusing Cricketer Mohammad’s Shami’s Brother Of Rape

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘He Swore On Quran, Promised To Marry Me After IPL Auction’: Who Is The Lucknow Woman Accusing Cricketer Mohammad’s Shami’s Brother Of Rape

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘He Swore On Quran, Promised To Marry Me After IPL Auction’: Who Is The Lucknow Woman Accusing Cricketer Mohammad’s Shami’s Brother Of Rape
‘He Swore On Quran, Promised To Marry Me After IPL Auction’: Who Is The Lucknow Woman Accusing Cricketer Mohammad’s Shami’s Brother Of Rape
‘He Swore On Quran, Promised To Marry Me After IPL Auction’: Who Is The Lucknow Woman Accusing Cricketer Mohammad’s Shami’s Brother Of Rape
‘He Swore On Quran, Promised To Marry Me After IPL Auction’: Who Is The Lucknow Woman Accusing Cricketer Mohammad’s Shami’s Brother Of Rape
‘He Swore On Quran, Promised To Marry Me After IPL Auction’: Who Is The Lucknow Woman Accusing Cricketer Mohammad’s Shami’s Brother Of Rape

QUICK LINKS