The man had traveled over 2,000 kilometers in order to meet the social media influencer whom he has never met before. As per reports from the police, he arrived at her residence in Delhi, and the altercation that ensued resulted in his death.

Follower from Chennai

The man who worked in a private firm in Chennai came across a woman through social media. As per the investigations, he often used to like her posts. This woman is an influencer with over 29 lakh subscribers on various social media platforms.

As per the police sources, the man had developed feelings towards her. However, there is nothing much reported by the woman regarding him.

The Journey To Delhi

He allegedly travelled from Chennai to Delhi to meet her. The woman lives in the Madhu Vihar area of east Delhi.

The reports do not say how he found her address, whether he had contacted her beforehand, or how long he had been in the city.

November 7, Outside The House

According to a police source, on November 7 he was trying to enter her house. That triggered a confrontation. The woman’s father and some neighbours caught hold of him and thrashed him, the source said, leaving him with serious internal and external injuries.

Police say he allegedly entered the house. A police source also said he was “trying to enter.” The two accounts differ slightly. The details are yet to be fully established.

Three Hospitals In A Race For His Life

The injured man was first taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Because his condition was critical, doctors referred him to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. When he did not improve, he was shifted to another hospital, where he died during treatment, according to the source.

A Case Of Culpable Homicide

After his death, Madhu Vihar police registered a case under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. They arrested the woman’s father and a neighbour.

The Net Widens

Police say the role of the woman’s brother and other neighbours has also come up in the investigation. They are searching for other suspects. Teams are checking CCTV footage from cameras in and around the spot, to identify the remaining suspects and establish what each one did.

Two Sides To The Story

The version from the police so far is drawn from the sources. This talks about a man who supposedly entered the house uninvited and a family and neighbours who supposedly beat him. Neither the version of the family nor that of the woman has been shared in the information provided. Whether the entry of the man was forced or invited and to what extent force was used has yet to be seen.

What Next?

Will the CCTV footage reveal what took place outside the house? Who else would be arrested and what role would the brother play according to the police? Would the case remain as culpable homicide or there would be any change in the charges after the post-mortem? And what would the woman say regarding the man who watched her videos and traveled all the way down to her town?

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