He Trusted Them as Friends? Gurugram Auto Driver Found Dead After Alleged Fight During a Drinking Session

A night of drinking with friends allegedly ended in murder for a 50-year-old auto driver in Gurugram, with his body later found dumped in bushes near Appu Ghar in Sector 29. Police have arrested two men accused of strangling him with a rope following an argument, and further questioning is underway. The victim, identified as Arvind, had reportedly left home on Thursday afternoon to drive his auto-rickshaw but never returned. His family began searching for him, unaware that his disappearance had allegedly turned into a murder case.

Body Found in Bushes Near Gurugram’s Appu Ghar

The case came to light on Saturday after locals noticed a foul smell coming from bushes near Appu Ghar in Sector 29. They alerted the police control room, following which forensic and crime scene investigation teams reached the spot. During an examination of the body, investigators found rope marks around the victim’s neck, raising suspicion of strangulation.

Who Was Arvind, the Missing Auto Driver?

Arvind, 50, lived in Hari Nagar near Khandsa Mandi in Gurugram. Originally from Birla Nagar in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, he had been living in Gurugram with his family for around 25 to 30 years. According to his family, he left home after lunch on Thursday to drive his auto-rickshaw but did not return. The family was looking for him when police recovered the unidentified body.

Drinking Session in Hari Nagar Turns Fatal

After Arvind’s identity was established on Monday, his family allegedly named two of his friends in connection with the murder. Both suspects, who also live in Hari Nagar, were taken into custody by Sector 29 police. Preliminary questioning reportedly revealed that Arvind and the two men were drinking together in Hari Nagar on Thursday night when an argument broke out over an issue that has not been specified.

Body Allegedly Transported in Victim’s Auto

According to the preliminary account, the argument escalated, and the two accused allegedly strangled Arvind with a rope. They then reportedly placed his body inside an auto-rickshaw, took it to Sector 29 and dumped it in bushes near Appu Ghar in an alleged attempt to destroy evidence. Police are questioning both accused to establish the sequence of events and gather further evidence in the case.