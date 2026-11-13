He Visited His Sister on Bhai Dooj to Celebrate the Festival, But Hours Later He Was Found Dying Outside Her House in Muzaffarnagar – Here’s What Happened

A family dispute that began months ago allegedly ended in a brutal murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. A man who visited his sister’s in-laws on Bhai Dooj was allegedly beaten to death by members of her husband’s family. Police have arrested two accused in connection with the murder, while two others are still on the run. The victim, identified as Ankush, was a resident of Kookra Mandi in Muzaffarnagar. On November 11, he visited his sister Manisha’s matrimonial home in Gandhinagar, Banat, to celebrate Bhai Dooj.

According to the police, Manisha’s brother-in-law Akash allegedly called Ankush out of the house. At around 6 pm, Akash and his associate Ravikant alias Ravi reportedly returned and left Ankush outside the house on his motorcycle. He was seriously injured and unconscious. His family members immediately rushed him to a hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Old Family Dispute Led to Murder

During the investigation, police discovered that the murder was allegedly linked to a dispute between Manisha and her husband, Arun Kumar. Manisha married Arun in 2022. On August 28, 2026, during Raksha Bandhan, she visited her aunt’s house. Arun reportedly became angry over her visit and assaulted her.

When Ankush learned about the incident, he confronted Arun and allegedly grabbed him by the collar in front of others. Following the dispute, Manisha refused to return to her matrimonial home. However, on August 30, Arun visited Ankush’s family in Kookra Mandi. After admitting his mistake before the family, he took Manisha back home.

Accused Had Threatened the Victim’s Family

Police said Arun’s younger brother Akash was unhappy with the incident. He allegedly threatened to target members of Manisha’s parental family one by one. On November 11, Akash called Ankush to Arun’s mini transport shop in Kandela. Arun reportedly allowed Ankush to leave with his younger brother. Later, when Arun and his father called to check on Ankush, they were reportedly told that he was attending a feast.

Two Arrested, Two Still Missing

Station House Officer Gyanendra Singh confirmed the arrests of Sanjeev and Arun in connection with the case. Meanwhile, police teams are searching for Akash and Ravikant, who allegedly left Ankush in an injured condition outside the house and fled. The investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events leading to Ankush’s death.